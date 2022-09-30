M.I.A. Is Unstoppable On New Single ‘Beep’

M.I.A. – Photo: Xavi Torrent/WireImage

M.I.A. has shared “Beep,” the latest single from her upcoming album MATA, and revealed the artwork for the LP.

The track follows on from the recent release “Popular” in giving a taste of the forthcoming record, which will be released on October 14 via Island Records.

“Next gen transcend women and men/Bring a noise, make it count, yeah, do it again,” M.I.A. raps on the new track. “Never stop, never give up, don’t pretend/Tell a friend all the rules you’re gonna bend.”

The artwork for MATA features a photo of the globally renowned and boundary-pushing artist wearing a silver crown of thorns, with the portrait surrounded by a technicolor, kaleidoscopic pattern, and her stage name emblazoned on top in silver.

“Popular” saw the star team up with Diplo and Boaz van de Beatz to create an empowering self-love anthem, with her boasting: “Yeah, love me like I love me, love me/Suddenly it’s about me, ‘bout me/Now you wanna be around me, ‘round me/‘Cause I love myself, I’m livin’ my best life.”

Previously, M.I.A. announced MATA with the track “The One,” her first release under her new deal with Island Records. At the time, the artist also spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, revealing more about the upcoming album.

“I think there’s a bit of a battle on the record,” she said. “There is a bit of a clash, but the clash is, like, your ego and spirituality. Those are the clashes because, as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it. Also, the genre of music — genres I should say — is all very much like egocentric.”

Expanding on her multi-dimensional approach to the record, M.I.A. explained that the album splits between multiple sides of herself. “I kind of couldn’t let go of the Tamil side. I think that’s why 50 per cent of the record is sort of like that. Because I’m still me. Like, that’s still my language,” she said. “And those are still my tools to be able to create beats like that or a sound like that, you know. But I think the message was just to get to a peaceful place.”

