Margaret Glaspy Returns With New Single And Video ‘Get Back’

Margaret Glaspy - Photo: Ebru Yildiz

Margaret Glaspy has shared a new video for “Get Back,” taken from her album Echo The Diamond, which is out this Friday, August 18 via ATO Records.

Brooklyn Vegan premiered the video, describing the track as “anthemic and stirring.” On the single and video, Glaspy shared, “The process of writing ‘Get Back’ helped lift me out of a dark time in life. Now, when I play it live, it seems to re-enact some kind of deep compassion and joy that I’m so grateful for. It is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage.”

Margaret Glaspy - Get Back (Official Music Video)

The release is preceded by previous singles “Act Natural” and “Memories.” The album is produced by Glaspy with co-production from her partner, guitarist/composer Julian Lage, and is the follow-up to 2020’s Devotion.

On August 18, Glaspy will celebrate the release of Echo The Diamond with a performance and album signing at New York City’s Rough Trade record Store located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The festivities kick-off at 6pm.

On September 12 she will head to the UK for her first tour in support of the album. Glaspy and her band return stateside for a North American tour that starts September 28 in Washington, DC at Union Stage. The tour concludes at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 14.

Along the way she will make stops in, among other markets, Toronto, ON on October 2, Chicago on October 7 and Seattle, on November 9. Margaret will play a hometown show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on October 20.

Echo The Diamond takes its title from a turn of phrase that Glaspy tossed off in the midst of a conversation with Lage. “Bruce Lee once said to be water—if water is in a teacup, it becomes teacup-shaped; if it’s in a glass, then it takes the shape of that glass,” she recalls. “For me, Echo The Diamond is a way of saying ‘shine bright’, ‘be brilliant.’”

Pre-order Echo The Diamond.