Marti Pellow Announces ‘Popped In Souled Out’ UK Arena Tour

Iconic pop singer and songwriter Marti Pellow is back with his brand-new ‘Popped In Souled Out’ arena tour in 2024.

It follows the two fastest-selling shows of his career – at the legendary London Palladium and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo. He put tickets on sale for an orchestral version of the four-times-platinum record and both shows sold out instantly – with fans demanding more.

Marti said: “I decided if I was going to do it, it had to be something special, so I agreed to do a one-off at the London Palladium, an iconic venue. I thought it would be a great thing to do, as much for myself as for the fans.

“It was the fastest-selling ticket of my career. Then the fanbase came up from Scotland and said ‘If you don’t do this in Scotland, then don’t bother coming back.’ And that was just from family. So I put that on sale in Scotland, and once again it was the fastest-selling show of my career – it sold out the same morning.

“Then people demanded more shows. It’s such an exciting project for me. I’ve found it inspirational. Popped In Souled Out was my first successful record, it was my debut album, with Wet Wet Wet, and it took me around the world. It facilitated all those dreams I had. It was the catalyst for everything.”

The arena tour follows the successful release of Marti’s book, Pellow Talk, and a run of spoken word shows, all of which also sold out.

Now he’s set to take the UK by storm next in 2024 with his upcoming tour dates in celebration of the 1987 multi-million selling Popped In Souled Out album which established Marti and Wet Wet Wet as one of the greatest talents to ever come out of Scotland. The record earned him a BRIT Award and four platinum discs in the UK alone.

This tour will see Marti bring a truly unique experience for audiences, playing alongside the ‘Love To Love’ orchestra, performing material from the iconic debut album that includes many of the most memorable tracks of a generation, such as “Wishing I Was Lucky”, “Sweet Little Mystery,” “Angel Eyes” and “Temptation.” The tour kicks off in Glasgow on Saturday, March 16 before heading to Manchester, Cardiff, Leeds, Newcastle, London, Bournemouth, and Birmingham. For complete tour and ticket information and more visit the Live Nation website.

Marti added: “To be able to do orchestrated versions, with strings, has been so inspiring. I believe that these songs are my future, not just my past. It’s the album that just keeps giving to me. I know when people hear these songs, it will take them to a time and a place. There’ll be people in the audience who fell in love to this music.”

Marti Pellow ‘Popped In Souled Out’ 2024 arena tour dates:

Saturday, March 16: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Sunday, March 17: Manchester, AO Arena

Friday, March 22: Cardiff, International Arena

Saturday, March 23: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Sunday, March 24: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Friday, March 29: London, Eventim Apollo

Saturday, March 30: Bournemouth, International Centre (Windsor Hall)

Sunday, March 31: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena.

