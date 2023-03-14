Mike Gordon From Phish Shares ‘Tilting,’ Announces ‘Flying Games’

Mike Gordon - Photo: Rene Huemer (Courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

Mike Gordon has announced his new solo album, Flying Games, which is set to arrive via ATO Records/Megaplum on Friday, May 12. Pre-orders are available now.

Produced by Gordon, recorded by longtime collaborator Jared Slomoff, and mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs), Flying Games is introduced by the release of the project’s high velocity new single, “Tilting.” An official animated video is also out now.

“For me ‘Tilting’ is about being in a situation or a relationship where you don’t know if your footing is solid,” says Mike Gordon, “but then accepting that and realizing you enjoy the feeling of disorientation. Whether it’s playing music or driving or experiencing something new, I’ve always felt more present when I don’t know where I’m going next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The sixth solo LP from Mike Gordon, Flying Games, is an album of constant and wildly hypnotic movement, each moment animated by unexpected sounds that morph and expand and spin off into their own strange orbits.

The bassist and co-founder of the seminal improvisational American rock band Phish, Gordon will celebrate Flying Games with a wide-ranging live run that includes both headlining shows and top-billed festival performances. Dates get underway June 15 at Portland, ME’s State Theatre and then culminate with a home state tour finale at Burlington, VT’s Higher Ground Ballroom on July 2. Tickets for all newly announced headline dates go on sale Friday, March 17. Pre-sales are available now.

Pre-order Flying Games.

Mike Gordon Tour Dates:

June

15 – Portland, ME – State Theatre,

16 – Swanzey, NH – Northlands Music Festival *

17 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

18 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

20 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater

21 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

23 – Eau Claire, WI – Blue Ox Music Festival *

24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

25 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

27 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

28 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

30 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

July

1 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival *

2 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom

* Festival Appearance