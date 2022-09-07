‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Celebrates 30 Years With New Picture Disc

'The Muppet Christmas Carol' - picture discs courtesy of UMC/Walt Disney Records

Set for release on October 14 on Walt Disney Records/UMC, The Muppet Christmas Carol celebrates its 30th anniversary with a new, limited edition picture disc vinyl. Join the funny, heartwarming and wonderfully wacky cast of The Muppets and Michael Caine (Scrooge himself) for a retelling of Dickens’ legendary tale.

Originally released in 1992, The Muppet Christmas Carol was directed by Brian Henson (in his feature directorial debut) from a screenplay by Jerry Juhl. Although artistic license is taken to suit the aesthetic of the Muppets, The Muppet Christmas Carol otherwise follows Dickens’s original story closely.

The film’s beautiful atmospheric score is interspersed with memorable singers including the Ghost of Christmas Present (“It Feels Like Christmas”), the cold-hearted Jacob and Robert Marley (“Marley & Marley”), and the harmonies of Tiny Tim and the Cratchit Family (“Bless Us All”).

A highlight of this soundtrack is the broken-hearted ballad “When Love Is Gone,” performed by Scrooge’s lost love, and even a bonus a version by the acclaimed artist Martina McBride. You and your loved ones will be singing along to classics like Kermit’s “One More Sleep ‘til Christmas” or Scrooge’s “With a Grateful Heart” all holiday season! A delightful Christmas album that reminds us all of the importance of sharing kindness and compassion all year long.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ tracklist:

Side A:

Paul Williams – “Overture”

The Muppet Cast – “Scrooge”

Honeydew and Beaker – “Room In Your Heart”

Muppet Brass Buskers – “Good King Wenceslas”*

Kermit – “One More Sleep ’til Christmas”

Marley and Marley – “Marley and Marley”

Miles Goodman – “Christmas Past”

Sam Eagle – “Chairman of The Board”

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Band – “Fozziwig’s Party”

Side B:

Belle – “When Love is Gone”

Ghost of Christmas Present – “It Feels Like Christmas”

Tiny Tim (Kermit) – “Christmas Scat”

Tiny Tim (Tiny Tim’s Family) – “Bless Us All”

Miles Goodman – “Christmas Morning”

Scrooge – “Thankful Heart”

Ghost of Christmas Present (Tiny Tim, Scrooge, The Muppet Cast) – Finale – “When Love Is Found/It Feels Like Christmas”

Martina McBride – “When Love Is Gone”