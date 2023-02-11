Nasty C Returns With New Single ‘Blackout’

Nasty C, ‘Blackout’ - Photo: Def Jam Recordings

South African rap sensation Nasty C unveils a brand new single entitled “Blackout” today via Def Jam Recordings. It marks his first release of the year and sets the stage for much more to come.

“Blackout” highlights his bold and bulletproof flow over a groove-laden beat teeming with uncontainable energy. Hinging on his deft and elite wordplay, it culminates on a chantable chorus punctuated by quotable lines.

Nasty C - Blackout (Visualizer)

On the song, he remembers days when he had meals without a table, rapping, “I used to eat maas on the kitchen floor/ Nice Rocomamas your mommy/ I just took a drive to the liquor store/ Jäger for the boys and some vibbe for the mommy

It arrives on the heels of the incisive and infectious “No Big Deal,” which has just begun to gain traction on streaming platforms. Meanwhile, last year’s Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape cemented him as an artist-to-watch. Beyond tallying over 10 million-plus streams and counting, it incited the applause of tastemakers around the world.

Upon arrival, DJ Booth hailed it as one of “5 New Albums You Need to Hear This Week on Audiomack” and exclaimed, “The South African rapper loosens up and celebrates a victory lap.” OkayAfrica touted it among “The 10 Best South African Songs of the Month” and noted, “Prolific rapper Nasty C boldly returns to his roots with the trap-centric Ivyson Army Tour Mixtape.” Meanwhile, Hot 97 hosted him for an in-depth on-air interview.

“Blackout” drops at a critical time when South Africa’s load shedding is at an all-time high. Nasty C opens with the all too familiar–“I’m a load shedding baby, I crank the genny.” Load shedding is when the demand for electricity exceeds the available supply, and black outs happen for several hours a day, often multiple times a day to rotate the available electricity.

