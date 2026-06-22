Ne-Yo Releases ‘In My Own Words’ 20th Anniversary Edition

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Ne-Yo has released In My Own Words (20th Anniversary), a new expanded edition marking two decades of his full-length debut album. The release is available now in multiple formats, including 2LP black vinyl, a limited-edition “Enchanted Night” color 2LP vinyl, CD, and digital editions on most DSP platforms. The limited “Enchanted Night” color vinyl edition is available exclusively through uDiscover, the Sound of Vinyl, and Complex. A standard CD edition is also available through brick-and-mortar retailers and online shops.

All editions of In My Own Words (20th Anniversary) include 2026 mixes of the original album’s 13 tracks. The release also adds a 2026 mix of the bonus cut “Girlfriend,” another remix of “Stay,” and special acoustic versions of “So Sick” and “Sexy Love” recorded live in Atlanta in 2021. The CD and digital versions include additional acoustic studio versions of “So Sick” and “Sexy Love,” plus instrumental tracks for “When You’re Mad” and “So Sick.”

Ne-Yo first released In My Own Words on February 28, 2006. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, reached platinum status within one month, and later went double platinum. The record included “Sexy Love” and “So Sick,” with the latter reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ne-Yo is also preparing to release his country-inspired album Highway 79 on July 10. In April, he launched the Nights Like This Tour with Akon in Dublin, with dates across Europe, the United States, and Canada before an August 21 show at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Shop the Expanded Edition of Ne-Yo’s In My Own Words.