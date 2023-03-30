NF Announces The ‘Hope’ Tour With Special Guest Cordae

NF - Photo: Jon Sweet (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Michigan rapper and producer NF has announced his Hope Tour. The massive 47 show runs across the US, Canada, Europe, and UK in support of his forthcoming studio album, HOPE, out April 7.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour will feature special guest Cordae and kick off on Wednesday, July 12 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus making stops across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Anaheim, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Laval at Place Bell on Sunday, September 3. The 16-date European leg kicks off on September 23 at the Fabrique in Milan making stops in Switzerland, Belgium, Ireland, and more before wrapping up in London at Eventim Apollo on October 15.

US/Canada fans can register now for the Verified Fan on sale for U.S. and Canada. Registration for the North America dates will close Sunday, April 2 at 11:59 PM ET. Access to additional pre-sales will run throughout the week on NF’s official website. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10 AM Local Time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Europe and the UK, Pre-sale opt-in’s for first access to tickets are open now. The general on sale will begin Friday, April 7 at 10 AM Local Time.

Last month, NF returned with the stirring new single “HOPE” (NF Real Music/Virgin Music). The song finds the multi-Platinum hitmaker at his most raw and unfiltered as he assesses his musical journey thus far and looks to the future. Hope is accompanied by a suitably uplifting visual, which captures the MC’s defiance and authenticity.

Next up is NF’s “MOTTO,” of which The New York Times says, “In his early career, NF sounded as if he was internalizing all the pressures of the world, but now he sounds free and calm, dismissing those same pressures with a shrug.”

HOPE is the fifth studio album from the Billboard chart-topping, multi-platinum artist. Known for rapping quick-witted lyrics over cinematic production, NF has built an obsessively loyal fanbase that has earned him over 30 billion global streams and established the MC as one of the most consumed artists today.

Visit NF’s website for tour dates and ticket information.