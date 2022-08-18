Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott Share New Single, ‘Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)’

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have released their new single, “Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)” is the follow-up to the duo’s recent single, “Still” and you can check it out below.

The rousing, piano-led “Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)” fuses elements of gospel with pop music, and serves as the second preview of the duo’s fifth studio album, N.K-Pop. The follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed Manchester Calling is scheduled to arrive on September 30.

Heaton commented: “I wanted to write a song about someone who was too over the top to handle. For years now, whenever I’m naughty, I say: “You’re just too much for one and not enough for two” to myself in an American accent.

“Since I got married, I’ve realized what a handful I am. I am too much for one, and I need to rein it in. My mum was the same, and so is my youngest daughter. My wife says: “When the two of you are at it, I have to run away,” and she’s a teaching assistant, so she’s used to errant behavior. I now realise I’m not as mellow as I thought I was and that I’m a pain in the arse.

“The song is more of a tease than writing someone off”, he added. “It has serious moments but, even though they’ve been caught texting and up to no good, the couple are still together. Jacqui sounds great on this song. You haven’t really heard her vocals, then she comes bouncing in fantastically on the chorus.”

Earlier this year, Heaton spoke to NME about how he and Abbott played a number of free gigs for NHS staff as a thank you for their efforts throughout the pandemic.

“I did it for the nurses and we did one for care workers and they were mad,” he recalled. “For the people who came, particularly the care workers in Sheffield, it just had this massive release. I was actually quite frightened on stage!”