Pharrell Williams Announces 2023 Edition Of Something In The Water

Pharrell Williams and Pusha T - Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

In a statement made today from his Mighty Dream Forum, recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams has announced the return of his acclaimed Something In The Water Festival, a multi-day music festival, art, and cultural experience, to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28-April 30, 2023.

Joined onstage by Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams for the announcement, Something In The Water will continue its mission to unite communities, celebrate diversity, and empower everyone from the youth to small business owners.

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757–among the people–has never wavered. If anything it has only intensified,” says Pharrell Williams. “College Beach Weekend continues every year and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return and the announcement will delight everyone–from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts. I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”

“It is exciting to be so close to the return of Something In The Water in Virginia Beach,” says Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We sincerely appreciate Mr. Williams and his willingness to bring this marquee event back home!”

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Pharrell since 2019, and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to work with such a great person to bring this event back to his home in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically the City of Virginia Beach,” says Council Member Aaron Rouse.

Full line up and details to be announced soon. Three-Day passes will be on sale at the festival’s official website on November 5 at 12PM ET.

Visit Something In The Water’s official website for more information.