Pierce The Veil Announces Fall Tour

Pierce The Veil - Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Pierce The Veil—guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado—has announced a fall 2023 North American tour. “The Jaws Of Life Tour” will kick off on November 4 in Sacramento and run through December 8 in San Diego. The band will hit the road alongside L.S. DUNES, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys.

A special Blabbermouth pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code “BBMPTV2023” to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Since 2006, Pierce The Veil has unassumingly yet consistently climbed its way into the hearts of millions worldwide via an unshakable devotion to making honest and hypnotic hard rock. The San Diego band released A Flair for the Dramatic [2007] and Selfish Machines [2010], the latter of which camped out at No.1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. Other albums include 2012’s Collide With the Sky and Misadventures in 2016. The band’s most recent effort, The Jaws of Life, arrived earlier in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit Pierce The Veil’s official website for more information.

Pierce The Veil Tour Dates:

Nov. 04 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live

Nov. 05 – Fresno, CA – Fresno Convention Center

Nov. 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 08 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Nov. 10 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee

Nov. 11 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Nov. 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov. 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Nov. 17 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Nov. 18 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena

Nov. 19 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

Nov. 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 25 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Nov. 26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Nov. 28 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Nov. 30 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 02 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Dec. 03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Dec. 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Dec. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena