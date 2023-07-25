Pierce The Veil Announces Fall Tour
The run kicks off November 4 in Sacramento.
Pierce The Veil—guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado—has announced a fall 2023 North American tour. “The Jaws Of Life Tour” will kick off on November 4 in Sacramento and run through December 8 in San Diego. The band will hit the road alongside L.S. DUNES, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys.
A special Blabbermouth pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code “BBMPTV2023” to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
Since 2006, Pierce The Veil has unassumingly yet consistently climbed its way into the hearts of millions worldwide via an unshakable devotion to making honest and hypnotic hard rock. The San Diego band released A Flair for the Dramatic [2007] and Selfish Machines [2010], the latter of which camped out at No.1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. Other albums include 2012’s Collide With the Sky and Misadventures in 2016. The band’s most recent effort, The Jaws of Life, arrived earlier in 2023.
Pierce The Veil Tour Dates:
Nov. 04 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live
Nov. 05 – Fresno, CA – Fresno Convention Center
Nov. 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 08 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Nov. 10 – San Antonio, TX – The Espee
Nov. 11 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
Nov. 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Nov. 14 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Nov. 17 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
Nov. 18 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena
Nov. 19 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium
Nov. 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 25 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Nov. 26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Nov. 28 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Nov. 30 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Dec. 02 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
Dec. 03 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Dec. 05 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Dec. 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
