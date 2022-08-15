A Guide To The 2022 Music Festival Season

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

As countries across the world continue to re-open after the year-plus toll of the pandemic, music festivals have been roaring back, with promoters, organizers, and ticket organizations eager to bring live music back to audiences. Many of the biggest festivals in the US ― Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, This is Tomorrow, Latitude Festival, and Outside Lands ― have returned with events scheduled for the summer or fall, while others like Coachella have announced 2022 dates. Artists, too, are eager to welcome back the fruitful touring alternative that is the festival slot, with stars like Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and Billie Eilish, playing dates across the country.

With the massive proliferation of classic fests and upstart events taking up space on the calendar, we’ve collected (and will be updating each week) a list of the biggest music festival gatherings across the globe. If you’re a music lover looking for a great upcoming event to attend, this list is for you.

A Guide To The Best 2022 Music Festivals

All Points East

London, UK

Dates: 8/19-8/20, 8/25-8/28

Headliners: The Chemical Brothers, Disclosure, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, Tame Impala

Joining the headliners at All Points East 2022 are the likes of IDLES, Caroline Polachek, Michael Kiwanuka, Fleet Foxes and more. Pre-sale early bird tickets are available now. Visit the event’s official website for the full line-up and for further information. All Points East took place over the August Bank Holiday weekend this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 event, and saw performances from the likes of Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jamie xx, London Grammar, Kano, Jorja Smith and Caribou.

Lowlands Festival

London, UK

Dates: 8/19-8/21

Headliners: Lewis Capaldi, Slowthai, Arctic Monkeys, Yard Act, Aurora

The popular Netherlands based festival, which takes place at Evenemententerrein Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, is set to return this year from August 19-21. The Lowlands bill also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Arlo Parks, Bring Me The Horizon and Wet Leg.

Peloton All For One Festival

Multiple

Dates: 8/19-8/21

Headliners: Maggie Rogers, Florence + The Machine, Swedish House Mafia, Maroon 5, Alanis Morissette

All for One is a hybrid workout convention cloaked as a music festival that is centered on Peloton’s at-home workout technology — the music serves is a healthy distraction from exercise fatigue. With the official opening of Peloton Studios New York and Peloton Studios London, members can choose to attend classes in person or schedule workouts from home using the Stacked Classes feature. In the virtual feature, each artist will play a specific time slot and fans will have the option to switch between different “stages.”

Beach Road Weekend

Martha’s Vineyard, MA

Dates: 8/26-8/28

Headliners: Beck, Lord Huron, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

The 2022 Beach Road Weekend live music festival in Veterans Memorial Park has announced its return, which includes the likes of Beck, Wilco, the Avett Brothers, Lord Huron, and more. The festival is planned for August 26-28, and will feature 30 bands, two massive stages side-by-side, and uninterrupted music all day.

Big Feastival

Cotswolds UK

Dates: 8/26-8/28

Headliners: Stereophonics, The Human League, Anne-Marie

Big Feastival is a music and food festival hosted by Blur’s Alex James on his Cotswolds farm. Special guests Sugababes will also perform at the festival alongside headliners Stereophonics, The Human League, and Anne-Marie, which is set to take place August 26-28.

Connect Music Festival

Edinburgh, UK

Dates: 8/26-8/28

Headliners: Massive Attack, The Chemical Brothers, The National, Mogwai

Other names on the Connect Music Festival bill include Mogwai, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Black Country, New Road, Jon Hopkins, Black Coffee, Bonobo, Bombay Bicycle Club, John Grant, LOW, Idlewild and more.

Massive Attack will take to the Grand Parade Stage on the Friday; The Chemical Brothers will top the bill on the Saturday; and The National will close out proceedings on the Sunday.

The Long Road Festival

Leicestershire, UK

Dates: 8/26-8/28

Headliners: Brandy Clark and more

The fast-rising, UK-based Long Road Festival has announced their 2021 event has been postponed. However, the popular Americana festival, which takes place at Leicestershire’s Stanford Hall, has also confirmed that it will go ahead in 2022, across the UK bank holiday weekend of August 26-28.

The festival organizers issued the following statement: “As the U.K. begins to move cautiously out of lockdown, our team has been working hard to navigate the ever-changing landscape for festivals, to bring you that little slice of Nashville we’ve all come to love and enjoy.

Reading & Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds, UK

Dates: 8/26-8/28

Headliners: Halsey, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machines

“With so many amazing acts set to play, Reading & Leeds is set to return as the ultimate festival weekend of the summer: defining the sounds of modern groundbreaking music. I cannot wait,” ​​said Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic. Also featured on the 2022 Reading & Leeds festival lineup are Bastille, Glass Animals, Griff, Jack Harlow, Run The Jewels, Little Simz, Jxdn, Pale Waves, Denzel Curry, Hybrid Minds, Wallows, Wolf Alice, Polo G, Pink Pantheress, Kid Brunswick, Fever 333, Joy Crookes and more.

Tattoo The Earth Festival

Worcester, MA

Dates: 8/27

Headliners: Anthrax, Black Label Society, Hatebreed, At The Gates

Tattoo The Earth will feature two stages of live music, a tattoo village hosted by Zaza Ink — one of the leading tattoo shops in Massachusetts — and a festival village, which will include piercing, body painting, art events, contests, and more. Food trucks and a Bacon & Bourbon tent will also be on site.

Meo Kalorama Festival

Lisbon, Portugal

Dates: 9/1-9/3

Headliners: Disclosure, The Chemical Brothers, Jessie Ware, Arctic Monkeys

Meo Kalorama Festival, which will run from September 1-3, will take place in Bela Vista Park in Lisbon. The festival said in a statement: “There is a new era coming. One that knows how to enjoy every moment as it truly is – unique and unrepeatable. September 1, 2 and 3, 2022 at Parque da Bela vista in Lisbon. An age that comes with a thirst to touch, to look, to feel. The one who wants hugs instead of likes, smiles instead of comments. Lisbon will travel back in time and experience the true meaning of live music.”

Day N Vegas

Las Vegas, NV

Dates: 9/2-9/4

Headliners: Playboi Carti, SZA, J. Cole, Summer Walker

Day N Vegas has announced the lineup for the third edition of their festival, which first debuted in 2019. This year’s festival will feature performances from headliners Playboi Carti, SZA, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Summer Walker, and more.

True to the festival’s DNA, the lineup also boasts a diverse mix of breakout and established artists who stretch the boundaries of hip-hop and R&B including 21 Savage, Baby Keem, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio, and more.

Rocklahoma

Pryor, OK

Dates: 9/2-9/4

Headliners: Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Megadeth

Rocklahoma 2022 will return this Labor Day Weekend, taking place on Friday, September 2, Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. This year, Rocklahoma will celebrate America’s biggest Labor Day Weekend Party as well as 15 years of Rocklahoma.

The three-day camping festival features some of today’s top rock artists, including Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll, and many more. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Seven Peaks Music Festival

Villa Grove, CO

Dates: 9/2-9/4

Headliners: Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, Tracy Lawrence

Multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley and Live Nation have announced that Seven Peaks Music Festival will officially take place for a third time, returning this year in a new scenic setting of San Luis Valley in Villa Grove, CO. With fans previously traveling from 49 states and as far as Australia, Seven Peaks Music Festival will once again return on Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4.

Superbloom Festival

Munich, Germany

Dates: 9/3-9/4

Headliners: Glass Animals, Sigrid, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion

The new event will take place at the Olympiapark and Olympiastadion München in Munich, Germany across two days, September 3-4.

“SUPERBLOOM is more than just a music festival: the numerous experience areas offer something for all the senses,” a press release adds about the festival. 11 “experience areas” at SUPERBLOOM will offer “something to discover, experience and interact with at every turn from art to fashion, science to sustainability, dance and acrobatics and much more.”

All In Music Festival

Indianapolis, IN

Dates: 9/3-9/4

Headliners: John Fogerty, Dawes, Cage The Elephant, Lucinda Williams

All In will also be presenting what it calls “All In Dream Sets.” The official website says, “These are the once-in-a-lifetime all-star collaborations of our musical dreams! These ambitious shows recreate legendary songs in a high energy live concert celebration. These are the kind of shows that we travel to festivals around the world hoping to experience. The All In 2022 Dreamsets will honor both the music of Tom Petty and The Allman Brothers Band, and will have you pinching yourself and asking “did that really happen?” Expect surprises. Big ones.”

Bottlerock Festival

Napa Valley, CA

Dates: 9/3-9/5

Headliners: Metallica, 21 Pilots, P!nk

Also returning to BottleRock is the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, which hosts cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date. Latitude 38 directors said BottleRock will follow all local and state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival, and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

Andalucía Big Festival

Malaga, Spain

Dates: 9/8-9/10

Headliners: Rage Against The Machine, Glass Animals, Jamiroquai

Andalucía Big Festival, from the organizers of Mad Cool, will take place from September 8-10 on the Sacaba Beach in Malaga and was announced back in April alongside another new event called Mad Cool Sunset. Andalucía Big Festival will be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Muse, Glass Animals, Years & Years, and Jamiroquai. María José Llergo, Niños Mutantes, Delaporte, Viva Belgrado, Biffy Clyro, Paolo Nutini, Lucy Dacus, and more will also perform.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol, VA/TN

Dates: 9/9-9/11

Headliners: Rosanne Cash, Tanya Tucker, Del McCoury Band, Jerry Douglas

Every strand of Americana will be represented at the Rhythm & Roots Reunion – country, folk, bluegrass, blues, sometimes all at once in a big musical melting pot. From September 9-11, downtown Bristol, where Virginia and Tennesse share a border, the festival will feature the very best in roots music across a wide variety of genres, including Americana, country, old-time, bluegrass, rock, Piedmont blues, Celtic, and more, with around 100 acts of live music on more than a dozen outdoor stages and indoor venues.

Afropunk Festival

Brooklyn, NY

Dates: 9/10-9/11

Headliners: The Roots, Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibs, Tierra Whack

The Roots, Burna Boy, Isaiah Rashad, Freddie Gibs, Tierra Whack, and more have been tapped for the 2022 Afropunk Festival, returning to the live music sector for the first time since 2019. Having taken place virtually for the past two years, Afropunk will return to Brooklyn, New York’s Commodore Barry Park, on September 10 and 11.

Music At The Intersection Festival

St. Louis, MO

Dates: 9/10-9/11

Headliners: Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper, Gary Clark Jr.

Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper with special guest Terrace Martin, and Gary Clark Jr. will headline Music at the Intersection, taking place in St. Louis September 10-11.

The R&B, jazz, and blues icons are joined on the festival’s second-year lineup by international indie soul group Hiatus Kaiyote, blues guitarist Buddy Guy, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, soul-rock band JJ Grey & Mofro, and St. Louis-bred alternative rock group The Urge, among others.

Life Is Beautiful Festival

Las Vegas, NV

Dates: 9/16-9/18

Headliners: Lorde, Migos, Calvin Harris, Arctic Monkeys

Now in its ninth year, the immersive, weekend-long event will also feature headlining performances by Gorillaz, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Cage The Elephant, and Beach House, while multiple stages will host a broad range of acts, including Alessia Cara, Sylvan Esso, Shaggy, Dermot Kennedy, Charli XCX, and ericdoa, among countless others.

“Every year we learn a little bit more from our audiences,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Live Performances at Life is Beautiful, in a statement. “What are they inspired by? What do they crave? And every year we have an opportunity to create something better and impact our community in a truly positive way.”

Primavera Sound Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA

Dates: 9/16-9/18

Headliners: Lorde, Arctic Monkeys and Nine Inch Nails

Other acts confirmed for the first edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles include Arca, Mitski, Clairo, CHAI, Danny L Harle, Cigarettes After Sex, Faye Webster, James Blake, Khruangbin, Georgia, Fontaines DC, Jehnny Beth, King Krule, Low, Mustafa, PinkPantheress, Kim Gordon, Squid, Tierra Whack, Shygirl, Dry Cleaning and more.

Riot Fest

Chicago, IL

Dates: 9/16-9/18

Headliners: Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, and Nine Inch Nails

Riot Fest was founded in 2005, with an emphasis on showcasing punk, rock, alternative, metal, and hip-hop acts. This year’s lineup includes a broad range of artists, including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yungblud, Placebo, Action Bronson, Yellowcard, Bleachers, and Sunny Day Real Estate. Also performing are Alkaline Trio, Bauhaus, Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, Midtown, Descendents, Bad Religion, The Wonder Years, and Portugal. The Man, among many others.

Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Asbury Park, New Jersey

Dates: 9/17-9/18

Headliners: My Morning Jacket, Green Day, Stevie Nicks

The 2022 edition of Asbury Park’s annual music and surf festival, Sea.Hear.Now, has been announced, along with an enticing lineup of artists, including My Morning Jacket, Green Day, and Stevie Nicks. The ocean-front festival, which launched in 2018, is set to take place on September 17 and 18.

Performing across three stages will be an array of musically-diverse acts, including rising pop artist Fletcher, reggae royalty Skip Marley, and UK rockers IDLES. Artists also include Courtney Barnett, Gary Clark Jr., Michael Franti and Spearhead, Aly & AJ, Cage the Elephant, the Head and the Heart, and Billy Strings, among others. As for the surf side of the nautical festival, fans can expect to see pros like the US Open of Surfing Champion, Cory Lopez, and New Jersey Female Surfer of the Year, Cassidy McClain, catch some waves.

Louder Than Life Festival

Louisville, KY

Dates: 9/22-9/25

Headliners: KISS, Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers, And Slipknot

The massive list of talent for Louder Than Life includes nearly 100 music artists across four full days, with additional performances outside of the headliners from Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Bring Me The Horizon, Alice In Chains (and a separate set from Jerry Cantrell), Alice Cooper, Incubus, Evanescence, Lamb Of God, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, In This Moment, The Pretty Reckless and many more.

Known as the World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival, in addition to music, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy four days of award-winning whiskey, bourbons, spirits, craft beer, and the best food Louisville has to offer, as well as sponsor activations that celebrate the bourbon culture and culinary heritage of this unique American city.

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Las Vegas, NV

Dates: 9/23-9/24

Headliners: Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J

The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup includes favorite musicians from every genre. The star-studded list of performers include Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion and Morgan Wallen. Nicki Minaj, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, The Black Keys and more will also hit the main stage. The festival — hosted by Ryan Seacrest — will be held on Sept. 23 and 24 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

Monterey Jazz Festival

Monterey, CA

Dates: 9/23-9/25

Headliners: Gregory Porter, Brandee Younger, Joel Ross

Over its long and distinguished history, Monterey Jazz Festival has earned a reputation for paying homage to jazz greats, but also for its focus and passion for new and diverse sounds; 2022 is a reaffirmation of both principles.

Rolling Loud NY

Queens, NY

Dates: 9/23-9/25

Headliners: Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future

Rolling Loud New York 2022 continues the festival’s streak of booking some of the biggest stars in music to receive top billing. Nicki Minaj headlines Rolling Loud for the first time, making her first appearance since she came out during Future’s headlining set in Miami 2018. A$AP Rocky returns for his third straight Rolling Loud New York, after headlining the initial RL NY in 2019 and coming out as a special guest during 50 Cent’s set in 2021. Finally, Future returns to headline another Rolling Loud event–he closed out a memorable Rolling Loud California in 2021, and will headline Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto before embarking for the Big Apple.

Pilgrimage Festival

Franklin, TN

Dates: 9/24-9/25

Headliners: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste

In recent years, Pilgrimage has expanded to include a range of genres – from rock to bluegrass, jazz, and more. “Pilgrimage music programming has grown in its first three years to six stages, 60+ musicians in a city many call home,” organizers noted on the festival’s website. “It serves great value and advantage to Pilgrimage that so many talented musicians and industry folks live in such close proximity. Pilgrimage always has surprises on stage that include guest appearances, acoustic performances, and unique pairings.”

Portola Festival

San Francisco, CA

Dates: 9/24-9/25

Headliners: Flume, The Chemical Brothers, James Blake, Kaytranada

Happening in San Francisco on September 24-25, 2022, Portola will feature headliners Flume and The Chemical Brothers, the UK legends whose only announced North American date for the rest of 2022 is at the festival.

The lineup goes on to feature a stunning array of talent including Kaytranada, Jamie xx, Jungle, Charli XCX, Bicep, Fred Again…, Caribou, James Blake, M.I.A., Lane 8, Peggy Gou, Toro Y Moi, DJ Shadow, Channel Tres, Pinkpantheress, Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Floating Points, The Blessed Madonna and other who’s who of the scene.

Sound On Sound Festival

Bridgeport, CT

Dates: 9/24-9/25

Headliners: The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

Produced by the team behind New York’s Governor’s Ball, Sound On Sound boasts no overlapping set times — providing fans with plenty of opportunities to catch their favorite artists.

Sound On Sound’s lineup will also include such acts as Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, The National, Father John Misty, and Gary Clark Jr. Also appearing are The Head and the Heart, Caamp, Band of Horses, Jenny Lewis, Spin Doctors, and reggae star Ziggy Marley, who kicked off the year celebrating what would have been his father, Bob Marley’s, 77th birthday.

Desert Daze

Lake Perris, CA

Dates: 9/30-10/2

Headliners: Tame Impala, Iggy Pop, Sky Ferreira, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Desert Daze has announced its 2022 lineup, with Tame Impala, Iggy Pop, Sky Ferreira, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard set to headline the Southern California festival.

The three-day event will take place from September 30th to October 2nd in Lake Perris, California. Tame Impala will perform 2012’s Lonerism in full in honor of its 10th anniversary. Meanwhile, Iggy Pop’s set will be his only US show of the year, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will put together an exclusive setlist just for the festival.

All Things Go Music Festival

Washington, DC

Dates: 10/1

Headliners: Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers

For the fourth consecutive year the All Things Go Creator Summit presented by SiriusXM and Pandora will host panels and programming featuring some of the most notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism. The Creator Summit will be held on Friday, September 30 at Eaton Hotel in Washington DC.

The summit will be free to attend with RSVP, with more details to be announced this summer. Previous panelists include The New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino, festival artist Maggie Rogers, Pitchfork Music editor-in-chief Puja Patel, and many others. In addition to the Creator Summit, SiriusXM and Pandora will be expanding their relationship with All Things Go as the official radio and music streaming partner of the 2022 festival.

ACL Festival

Austin, TX

Dates: 10/7 – 10/9, 10/14 – 10/16

Headliners: Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, Lil Nas X

Kacey Musgraves, Paramore, and Lil Nas X have been tapped to headline Austin City Limits Festival 2022, leading a raft of names that will appear in Texas over two weekends.

They’ll be joined at the top of the bill by Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, and Flume across both installments of this year’s event. ACL 2022 will take place between October 7-9 and 14-16 at Austin’s Zilker Park.

When We Were Young Festival

Las Vegas, NV

Dates: 10/22-10/23, 10/29

Headliners: Taking Back Sunday, My Chemical Romance, AFI, Paramore

Additionally, The Used, Alkaline Trio, Dashboard Confessional, Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, Palaye Royale, Black Veil Brides, PVRIS, Thursday, La Dispute, glassjaw, The Wonder Years, State Champs, Neck Deep, and Knocked Loose were announced for When We Were Young.

Llais Festival

Cardiff, Wales

Dates: 10/26-10/30

Headliners: John Cale, Abdullah Ibrahim, Black Midi, Cat Le Bon, Midlake

The multi-day Llais Festival includes both free and ticketed events, with live music, digital experiences, free workshops, and more on the program. Further acts will be announced in September and tickets can be found at the event’s official website. Wales Millennium Centre’s artistic director, Graeme Farrow said in a statement: “We’ve put together a cracking line-up for this year’s Llais; from veterans to the hottest new talent, from Wales and the world over, from poets to Paraorchestra.

Outlaw Country West

Las Angeles, California, to Mexico

Dates: 11/3-11/8

Headliners: Social Distortion, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Los Lobos

When Steve Earle announced Outlaw Country West, he wrote, “Don’t miss the first-ever Outlaw Country West festival, cruising the Pacific from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. The festival will take place November 3-8, 2022.”

Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Dates: 01/09-01/13, 2023

Headliners: Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna

Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend—a destination concert vacation produced by Cloud 9 Adventures in partnership with The Bowery Presents—will return to the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico January 9-13, 2023, and once again features an all female-fronted lineup. In addition to multiple sets from Carlile, the weekend will include performances by Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna, Lucius, Yola, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, Brandy Clark, and Brittney Spencer.

Wacken Open Air Festival

Wacken, Germany

Dates: 08/02-08/05, 2023

Headliners: Megadeth, Iron Maiden

The Wacken Open Air organizers said in a statement: “Metalheads! We absolutely cannot believe what just happened: The Wacken Open Air 2023 is completely sold out after a record time of 6 hours — all 80,000 tickets are sold out! Thanks for your incredible loyalty, support and the trust you give us!”

They added: “You are the best fans in the world! So we can’t wait to celebrate another superlative metal party with you next year. Look forward to many more great bands and a festival with which we will take you back to the age of the Vikings — officially on four days instead of three!”

Bloodstock Festival

Derbyshire, UK

Dates: 08/010-08/13, 2023

Headliners: Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Devildriver, Fit For An Autopsy

Making their first ever appearance at Bloodstock Festival, metalcore kings Killswitch Engage will headline the festival’s Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday, August 11, while thrash legends Megadeth will close festivities headlining the same stage on Sunday, August 13. Other bands set to grace the main stage next summer include Devildriver, Fit For An Autopsy, Knocked Loose, and Gatecreeper. Also newly announced for 2023, Zeal & Ardor will headline the Sophie Lancaster Stage on a date still to be confirmed, with King 810 and Unto Others also confirmed.

Posty Fest

Arlington, TX

Dates: TBA

Headliners: Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone’s Posty Fest 2021, which was meant to take place later this month, has been rescheduled for 2022 due to “logistical issues.” The event would have been the third edition of the festival and would have seen it expand to two days for the first time. A statement on the festival’s official website reads: “Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds are available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

Looking for entry requirements, ticketing info, or information about COVID protocols from these festivals? Be sure to check the festival’s official website for the most up-to-date information.