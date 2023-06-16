Meshell Ndegeocello’s ‘The Omnichord Real Book’ Hailed As ‘Coolly Transfixing’

Meshell Ndegeocello - Photo: Charlie Gross

Meshell Ndegeocello’s Blue Note Records debut The Omnichord Real Book, out now, has been praised as “coolly transfixing” and “an invigorating palette of sound” in a series of glowing reviews.

The Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist’s new studio release was produced by Josh Johnson and has contributions from such guests as Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Joel Ross, Jeff Parker, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, and Thandiswa.

“Realness is a root position in The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello’s expansive yet interior new album,” writes Nate Chinen for NPR. “Over the 30 years since the release of her landmark debut, Ndegeocello has made truth-telling her business, along with a sound and style fed by many tributaries of Black music. The Omnichord Real Book is a coolly transfixing album — her first in five years, and her first as a leader for Blue Note.

“Ndegeocello’s music reliably imbibes from that inner world, creating a nearly self-contained universe,” continues Chinen. “Her process on The Omnichord Real Book involves opening it up to some trusted interlopers, inviting them to alter the atmosphere.”

Pitchfork’s review calls the album “a sweeping and dense work that knits together jazz, soul, funk, rock, hip-hop, gospel, and even bits of children’s songs…Ndegeocello processes pain, doubt, and personal growth. She transforms her struggles into moody, spiritual meditations and passionate bursts of triumph…The Omnichord Real Book asks for ample attention, but its rewards are so numerous that every minute is worth the investment.”

DownBeat calls The Omnichord Real Book “an invigorating palette of sound…Ndegeocello continues to augment our understanding of jazz as a modern musical language,” concluding: “It all sounds like pure Meshell.”

Ndegeocello’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:

June 16: Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

June 18: Terrace Theater @ The Kennedy Center – Washington, DC

June 20: The Ardmore Music Hall – Ardmore, PA

June 21: Blue Note Jazz Festival @ Sony Hall – New York, NY

June 23: Wasfest @ Boch Center – Boston, MA

July 29: Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa – Napa, CA

Aug. 11: We Out Here Festival – Wimborne, UK

Nov. 19: City Winery Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA