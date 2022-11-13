Reneé Raps Shares New EP ‘Everything To Everyone’

Reneé Rapp - Photo: Erica Hernandez (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Singer and actress Reneé Rapp has released her emotionally raw debut EP Everything to Everyone via Interscope Records. The seven-song set is stacked with soaring ballads and polished pop anthems that highlight The Sex Lives of College Girls star’s vocal prowess and versatile talent.

The stripped-back title track and EP opener explores Rapp’s desire to show up for the important people in her life. Next up is the singer’s breakout single “In the Kitchen,” which reflects on a doomed relationship, and a brand new track titled “Colorado” that expresses her desire to leave Los Angeles behind. It’s the kind of unfiltered anthem that made her most recent release, “Don’t Tell My Mom,” so gut-wrenching.

Reneé Rapp - Moon (Official Audio)

On the track, Rapp details her tumultuous, tight knit relationship with her mother. “Don’t tell my mom, I’m fallin’ apart,” she belts over minimal synths. “She hurts when I hurt, my scars are her scars.” The EP is rounded out by the songs “What Can I Do,” “Too Well,” and “Moon,” each of which showcases a slightly different shade of Rapp’s musical palate. It’s the kind of collection with a song for every mood or emotional state.

After probably 4 years of talking about putting out a project, my EP is here,” Rapp says of the new release. “I’m anxious and super fucking excited for you to hear. I hope you love it. and if you don’t love it, please don’t tell me. I’m super sensitive.”

The EP follows the singles “Don’t Tell My Mom,” “In the Kitchen,” and “Tattoos,” which have amassed more than 22 million combined streams. Throughout her career, Rapp has displayed a knack for captivating audiences with vibrant performances and unbridled energy.

Outside of music, she stars in the hit HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which has its season two premiere next week.

