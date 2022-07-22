Reneé Rapp Returns With ‘In The Kitchen’

Reneé Rapp, ‘In The Kitchen’ - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Powerhouse vocalist Reneé Rapp is back with a new single “In the Kitchen.” The 22-year-old delivers a poignant piano ballad that highlights her knack for penning devastating lyrics and shows off her towering vocal range.

Currently winning over viewers and critics alike with her starring role as “Leighton” in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, this track proves that Rapp has equally developed gifts as a musician.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reneé Rapp - In The Kitchen (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On “In the Kitchen,” Rapp hones in on a simple memory from a relationship—to convey how alone she feels. “I walk in the kitchen, my heart hits the floor,” she sings sweetly over gentle chords. “It’s you that I’m missing, just had a vision of us cooking dinner, and you’re holding me from behind.”

Co-written by Reneé alongside Monsters & Strangerz (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5), Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Blackpink), and Michael Pollack (Lizzo, Becky G, Justin Bieber), the song draws on personal moments of Reneé’s creating an emotional and raw experience for her listeners, almost enduring the pain alongside her as she sings.

“In the Kitchen” is the follow up to Rapp’s major-label debut “Tattoos,” which has already amassed three million combined streams and growing. Throughout her career, Rapp has displayed an indelible skill for enthralling audiences with vibrant performances and genuine energy.

“If I’m being honest, when you look at me, it’s like kissing a million angels,” she sings on the opening verse of “Tattoos.” “And every tattoo is so intoxicating, from your neck right down to your ankles.”

Outside of music, she stars in the HBO Max series from Mindy Kaling entitled The Sex Lives of College Girls. It’s a role that calls for innate comedic timing and breathtaking dramatic prowess, both of which Rapp has in spades. That emotional rawness also informs “In the Kitchen,” a song that soars and devastates. With a full-length project due soon, Rapp is just getting started.

Buy or stream “In The Kitchen.”