Singer-Songwriter Rhys Lewis Shares Jubilant New Single ‘Midnight’ And Video

Rhys Lewis - Photo: Lauren Luxenburg courtesy of Decca Records

Directed by Simon Lane, Rhys Lewis’ brand new video for his new Decca Records single, “Midnight” follows four actors dreaming of their first big role. It is their chance to be a superhero. But like all great heroes, they needed to fail to become stronger. United by rejection for their various roles, they end up triumphing over adversity and become superheroes anyway. You can check the “Midnight” video out below.

Rhys says, “When I started to think about a video for the song, the 80s aesthetic and lyrical melodrama conjured in my head the image of a group of superheroes. In all the superhero stories we know and love, ordinary people can suddenly become extraordinary.”

After living with rules and restrictions for so long, we all inherited a social cautiousness. We became stuck in this strange limbo, waiting for things to get back to normal. During the depths of another lockdown, Rhys realized how much he’s taken the freedom to be spontaneous for granted.

Speaking of what restriction meant to him, Rhys notes, “To me, [the song] “Midnight” is pure escapism. The day before I wrote this song, someone asked me when I might be able to start gigging again. The thought of playing live to a room full of people genuinely gave me goosebumps. I was keen to have a track with that kind of energy, something that would feel incredible to sing with a crowd. This is the song that I wanted to play live for the first time in a sweaty venue, with a sweaty band, just like old times.”

Hailing from Oxford, Rhys Lewis signed with Decca Records and released his debut studio album, Things I Chose to Remember, in July 2020. The record attracted considerable praise in the UK, with the Evening Standard describing Lewis as “a rising star” and The Independent calling his music “utterly enthralling.”

Buy or stream ‘Midnight’.