Watch French Singer Pomme’s Dreamy Performance For ‘The Circle Sessions’

Splitting time between Paris and Montreal, French singer-songwriter Pomme hooked listeners with her intimate pop and folk-influenced sound centered on themes such as love and death. Releasing her debut album À peu près in 2017 followed by Les failles in 2019, Pomme (whose real name is Claire Pommet) established herself as a rising talent in France and beyond.

Now the 25-year-old queer singer is the latest performer for The Circle Sessions, performing her songs off her latest album consolation, released on August 2 via Polydor.

Performing cuts off the album such as “jardin”and “soleil,” along with old highlights like “je sais pas danser,” Pomme enchants her audience with her dreamlike performance. Accompanied only by an acoustic guitar and piano, her delicate vocals are put on full display. Revisiting her childhood in “jardin,” the singer evokes a beautiful feeling of nostalgia in her performance of the track.

Pomme - Full Live Concert | The Circle° Sessions

Teaming up with producer Flavien Berger, Pomme recorded consolation at the tail end of 2021. Wanting to pivot into a more optimistic direction, she expanded beyond her signature style and ventured into electronic textures to represent her maturity. Inspired by her childhood and female influences, the project features homages to late French singer Barbara in “B.” and Québécois author Nelly Arcan in “Nelly”.

Ahead of the album’s release, Pomme continued to pick up press and accolades winning Female Artist of the Year at the French Music Awards (Victoires de la Musique) in 2021 and later collaborating with Norwegian pop musician Aurora on her single “Everything Matters,” off her album The Gods We Can Touch in 2022.

Along with her stirring Circles session, Pomme also appeared on the popular discovery platform Colors Studio where she shared a sparkling rendition of her new single “Tombeau.”

Pomme will be hitting the road this year in support of her new album, with tour stops in New York, Montreal, Geneva, and then throughout France in 2023.

Buy or stream consolation.