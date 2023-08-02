Salt-N-Pepa - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Itsall Black Music Presents has announced DJ lineups for Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx for the upcoming 5×5 Block Party Series thrown in partnership with the city and Mayor Adams, including music from DJ Enuff, mOma, Mister Cee, Prince Paul, and many more, with special guest performances from Salt-N-Pepa, KRS-ONE, Chuck D, Kool G Rap, among others (full lineups by date below).

“On August 11, 1973, a back to school jam hosted by brother and sister Cindy and Clive Campbell, aka DJ Kool Herc, on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx spilled out onto the street. That night, hip hop—and the block party—were born. Fifty years later, both live on,” said New York City Mayor Adams. “As the birthplace of hip hop, New York City is proud to host these free block parties and events as a celebration of that spirit that started 50 years ago.”

These events will feature an exceptional lineup of renowned DJs and seminal artists alongside street art installations, food vendors, interactive experiences, and educational-entertainment talks. Additionally, the city is collaborating with Pixis Drones to create and perform a free drone light show at each of the parties, honoring iconic hip hop imagery.

As the birthplace of hip hop, New York City will also celebrate and honor the genre’s musical and cultural transformation over the past 50 years through citywide initiatives, including a collaboration with LISA Project NYC to create 50 murals across all five boroughs to pay homage to hip hop’s rich history and community impact. The presence of KRS-One, representing hip hop’s longtime leadership, ensures that these block parties will not only be a celebration of the past, but a powerful inspiration for the future of this influential art form.

Says Itsall Black Music Presents, “We are thrilled to showcase the brilliance, resilience, and cultural contribution that Hip Hop has made on the world. Through the block parties and edutainment conversations with seminal artists, we are celebrating the core pillars of the culture DJing, MCing, Breaking, and Graffiti, embracing the true spirit of this art form and Engaging intergenerational audiences in the greatest city on earth.”

Visit the 5×5 Block Party’s official website for more information.