Listen To Sam Tompkins’ Emotional New Single ‘Lose It All’

Sam Tompkins has premiered his majestic new single “Lose It All,” which was premiered on BBC Radio 1 by Jack Saunders.

The Brighton-based star is one of the fastest rising British Male artists globally and the epitome of local-boy-made-good, someone who has eschewed the hype to find his own path. Sam Tompkins is an artist who focusses on pure emotion, locating a universal sense of expression in the process.

sam tompkins - lose it all (lyric video)

The first single from his hugely anticipated debut album, “Lose It All” is tender and true, with undulating notes of piano driving Sam’s voice to fresh heights.

In his words, the song, “…is about letting that special someone know you appreciate them before it’s too late. Something I never want to have to experience the wrong side of…”

The track arrives after an already exciting 2022 for the 25-year-old artist. His EP, who do you pray to?, released earlier this year, crashed the Top 10 and immediately made him one to watch. He sold out every venue he put his name against, with his live prowess stretching across Europe. With a sold-out UK and EU tour and a packed-to-the-rafters night at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town already under his belt, he headed out for a summer of huge festivals appearances and recently supported and shared the stage with one of his biggest champions, Justin Bieber, in front of a crowd of thousands in Norway.

From his own critically acclaimed singles and EP, to the worldwide trending collaboration with Jnr Choi “To The Moon,” (which garnered over 300+ Million global streams and topped the Spotify viral hits chart), and a string of viral videos and grass-roots touring, it is no surprise Sam has amassed a large group of followers moving alongside him.

With more than 100 million of his own global streams across all platforms, it’s clear that Sam Tompkins’ decade-long journey is reaching a critical point.

Buy or stream “Lose It All.”