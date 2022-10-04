Sampa The Great Soundtracks New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

Sampa The Great - Photo: Travys Owen (Courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings)

Zambian rapper Sampa the Great’s track “Never Forget,” featuring Chef 187, Tio Mason, and Mwanjé, features prominently in the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Closing out this year’s calendar of Marvel Studios releases, the film drops on November 11.

Following the cultural boundary-breaking success of 2018’s Black Panther, the sequel has lofty expectations to meet. With the void left by its protagonist T’Challa after its actor Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing in 2020, the film’s ensemble cast, including returning actors Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), and Angela Bassett (Ramonda), bands together to fill his shoes in this emotional superhero epic.

In the new trailer, the returning cast attempts to lead Wakanda into a new future, facing a new threat from the “feather serpent god” Namor and his group, the Talocan.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Using the outro of “Never Forget” in the trailer, the track’s African chants and traditional percussion rhythms set the tone of urgency to match the film’s high-octane action. Further amplifying the movie’s grittiness and cultural pride, Sampa the Great’s commanding flow is reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar’s musical contributions to the first film.

As her music soundtracks the sequel’s first trailer, Sampa the Great is primed for an international breakthrough. The Zambian-born and Botswana-raised poet/rapper recently released her sophomore album As Above, So Below via Loma Vista Recordings, establishing her as an upcoming face in African hip hop. Rooted in her native language of Bemba through spoken word and blending regional genres like Zamrock and Amapiano, Sampa takes listeners through her personal journey, tackling topics such as gender and authenticity.

Speaking on the album, Sampa says, “After years of feeling like I had to represent and be an ambassador for everyone, I finally feel like I get to be an ambassador and fully represent myself.” Sampa’s profile continues to rise thanks to collaborations with U.S. artists like Denzel Curry, performances at Coachella and triple j’s Like a Version series, and three ARIA Awards, including Best Hip Hop Release for her 2019 debut, The Return.

Buy or stream As Above, So Below.