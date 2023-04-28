Stephen Sanchez Brings ’60s Romance To Modern Life With ‘Only Girl’

Stephen Sanchez – Photo: Luke Rogers (Courtesy of Republic Records)

Platinum-certified, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez has shared his dreamy, ‘60s-laced new single “Only Girl.”

“I don’t want nobody else/No, I just want you to myself,” he sings in the upbeat chorus. “So won’t you please forever be/My only girl, only girl.”

“‘Only Girl’ is a dialogue and sentiment between rival characters that appear in the universe behind my new music: The Troubadour Sanchez and a mysterious past love of Evangeline’s [seen in the lyric video],” Sanchez explained in a press release.

“Both characters sing with the same heart, seeking to be with Evangeline in 1964. With ‘Only Girl,’ I want people to feel like they are part of the counterculture of 1964 when they listen to this new era of music. A counterculture that focused on love, I want to ingrain that theme of love into today’s world – a world that doesn’t have enough classic romance.

Stephen Sanchez - Only Girl (Lyric Video)

The new single follows the double-platinum track “Until I Found You,” which has hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, as well as amassing over 1 billion combined global streams on Spotify.

Sanchez will hit the road in fall for a 32-date headline tour, kicking off in Indianapolis, IN, on October 13. Due to high demand, the musician has now added two new dates in Los Angeles, at the historic Walter venue, on November 2 and 3, plus two dates at Washington D.C.’s iconic 9:30 Club on December 7 and 8.

The tour will wrap up at The National in Richmond, VA on December 18 and will also include stops at famed venues like Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Terminal 5. See details of the full tour and find tickets on Sanchez’s official website.

Buy or stream “Only Girl.”