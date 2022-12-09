Stormzy Reprises Charity Festive Party ‘A Very Merky Christmas’

Stormzy - Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Following the huge success of last years event, Stormzy’s charity, #Merky Foundation have today announced the return of their annual Christmas party, ‘A Very Merky Xmas.’

This year, the event will be held across two dates on December 15 and 16 at Fairfield Halls, situated in the British Musician’s hometown of Croydon. Tickets are available to residents that reside within the Croydon Borough, free of charge, with a limit of 4 tickets per household. The event is available to those 6 years old and above. Children below the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

An opportunity for the local community to enjoy a day out, the event is funded and supported by an abundance of kind donors, all of which are listed below. This year, the event will be split over two days; the first of which is ‘A Very Merky Xmas: Gospel night;’ a family night of joyful music and singing which will see appearances from the likes of Guvna B, Tab Worship, Becca Folks, Called Out Music, Volney Morgan & New Ye and hosted by Cassandra Maria and Muyiwa Olarewaju from Premier Gospel Radio. The Gospel evening will begin at 6.30pm and conclude at 9.30pm.

The second day of ‘A Very Merky Xmas’ will include a plethora of activities including a variety show, Santa’s grotto, tombola, face painting, music, soft play and more, with Stormzy also being present to join in on the fun. The second day will begin at 16:30 and conclude at 21:30.

Last week, Stormzy nabbed the No.1 spot on the UK Official Albums Chart. The UK rapper has now delivered three No.1 albums in a row with the release of his new project, This Is What I Mean.

Stormzy is now the first British rapper ever to have 3 No.1 albums in the UK. The race to No.1 was a close one to clinch, as Stormzy was initially behind Sir Cliff Richard and his latest project, Christmas with Cliff. Sir Cliff had initially closed the gap earlier in the week, but at the last minute, Stormzy fans rushed to listen to his new project, boosting him to the top of the charts.

