Stray Kids Tease New Mini-Album ‘Maxident’ With Cinematic Trailer

Stray Kids have teased their upcoming mini-album Maxident with an action-packed, cinematic trailer.

The K-pop boyband – who are signed to JYP Entertainment – will release the new record on October 7 at 12am ET.

The trailer begins with member Hyunjin drawing in red pen on a window before cutting to shots of New York and scenes of the rest of the eight-member group around the city. Gentle piano melodies accompany the opening scenes before a subway hurtles across the scene, and the music changes to a bass-heavy EDM backing.

As the music changes, so does the atmosphere of the trailer, with the group causing chaos in bodegas and on the streets. Towards the end, Hyunjin receives a phone call from a mysterious woman before a group of heart-shaped creatures comes crashing onto the rooftop Stray Kids are hanging out on.

The Maxident tracklist is yet to be confirmed, but the record will be released in three versions – GO, T-CRUSH, and HEART.

Stray Kids’ new mini-album Maxident will follow the conclusion of the boyband’s MANIAC world tour. The run kicked off in Seoul in April before moving across Japan and the US. It will wrap up with another pair of dates in Seoul at the KSPO Dome later this month.

Earlier this year, the group’s mini-album Oddinary crashed into the Billboard 200 at No.1, giving Stray Kids their highest US chart placing. It also topped the Billboard World Albums chart and South Korea’s Circle Album Chart.

“Ever since pre-debut, we started at a beginners point,” band leader Bang Chan told Buzzfeed about their chart-topping record earlier this year. “The journey that we’ve started has become cooler and more awesome. Even in this journey that we’ve started, we’re making this family bigger. And that’s why these results can truly happen. We could not have done this without [our fans] STAY. With these results, it makes us want to try harder in the future and gives us more motivation. It feels great!”

