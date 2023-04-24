Tanya Tucker Announces ‘Sweet Western Sound Tour’

Tanya Tucker - Photo: Derrek Kupish (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Two-time Grammy-winning entertainment legend and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker will kick off her “Sweet Western Sound Tour” this summer including a special “Texas Takeover” run with shows at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall, Helotes’ John T. Floore’s Country Store, Houston’s Heights Theater (two nights), and Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s.

Additional stops along the tour include New York, New York, Atlanta, Georgia, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Fayetteville, Arkansas, with more dates to be announced.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00am local time, with general on-sale following Friday, April 28 at 10:00am local time.

The upcoming performances celebrate Tanya’s highly anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound, which will be released June 2 on Fantasy Records. Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following the release of Tanya’s landmark 2019 album, While I’m Livin’. Her first new album in 17 years, While I’m Livin’ reintroduced Tanya to a new generation and went on to win the Grammy for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, “Bring My Flowers Now.”

Ahead of the release, album track “Kindness” recently debuted, of which Music Row declares, “Pensive and powerful…the living legend exudes enduring charisma in this stunning, stirring performance,” while Consequence praises, “the track really centers Tucker’s classic voice as she recalls her storied life with a sense of hard-fought strength.”

Sweet Western Sound stands on Tanya’s exquisitely warm and wizened vocals and a spectacular collection of cut-deep songs—an assertive and confident declaration of vitality and purpose from an irrepressible and irreplaceable country music icon.

In addition to songs by Tanya, Carlile, and Jennings, the album features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns, and Craig Dillingham as well as a voicemail-generated rhyme from Tanya’s hero and close friend, the late great Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

Visit Tanya Tucker’s official website for tour dates and more information.