Yung Gravy Returns With ‘C’est La Vie’ And Announces New Album ‘Marvelous’

Yung Gravy has returned with a new single, “C’est La Vie,” and announced details of his next album, Marvelous.

One of 2022’s biggest breakthrough rappers, the multi-platinum hip-hop phenomenon continues his stratospheric superstar ascent with the bouncing new track, which features appearances from bbno$ and Rich Brian.

“Let me live my life, baby/C’est la vie,” they chant on the instantly catchy chorus, while Gravy adds in the verses: “I attack on titan/Need a fine VP like Biden/Trap that pure in the gold like a viking.”

“C’est La Vie” follows the release of the recent single “Betty (Get Money),” which will also appear on Marvelous. The latter track has already gone gold in the US and Canada and has garnered over 200 million global streams.

That figure includes 21.2 million views of its music video on YouTube, while it also gave Gravy his first Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart and entered the Top 30 of the Hot 100.

Gravy and bbno$ will continue their collaborative relationship later this year when they head out on the co-headline Baby Gravy, The Tour run. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour launches on November 3 and wraps on December 16. Already 15 of the shows are sold out. You can see the full itinerary on Yung Gravy’s official website.

Buy or stream “C’est La Vie (feat. bbno$ & Rich Brian).

Marvelous tracklist:

1. Isn’t It Just Marvelous? (feat. bbno$)

2. Soirée!

3. Mrs. Worldwide

4. Sugar Mama (feat. IshDARR)

5. Bussin!

6. Betty (Get Money)

7. Smells Like Money

8. Where They At!

9. Dancing In The Rain

10. Steakhouse

11. C’est La Vie (feat. bbno$ and Rich Brian)

12. Run Me My Money

13. Steppin On The Beat (feat. TrippyThaKid)

14. Hot Tub (feat. T-Pain and Dillion Francis)

15. Skiing In Japan Freestyle