The Fashion Of ABBA: A Photo Essay
The Swedish pop legends were known for their fashion choices. Check out some of the most impressive looks in this photo essay.
ABBA is one of the most successful pop quartets of all-time, and they were also one of the most singular musical acts in terms of fashion. From purple blazers to cut-out, midriff-baring hearts, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad made sure that they looked like no one else.
The look was due in no small part to Owe Sandström, a high school teacher who just happened to have a deep passion for design. If you saw ABBA in the 70s, you most likely saw Sandström and design partner Lars Wigenius’s work in action. There was another reason behind the flamboyant fashion: In 2014’s ABBA: The Official Photo Book, Björn Ulvaeus revealed that the group could write-off the costumes on their taxes… but only if they were deemed impossible to wear on an everyday basis. It’s hard to say whether a tight-fitting, open-chested purple jumpsuit is prêt-à-porter. Either way, it’s fun to look back on some of ABBA’s inventive fashion.
Check out ABBA’s 40th Anniversary edition of Super Trouper here.
Barrie Mann
October 6, 2020 at 7:36 pm
Just to say all the photo’s are fab if I had to choose, then it would be the main photo any photo with Agnetha is a joy just like her performances it was a pity I never got to see them
so wish they would do another tour of GB
May I wish them all the best for the future, Good Luck & Stay Safe xx
Ian McMillan
October 7, 2020 at 12:16 am
I like the fashions very much. The male fashions are every bit as good as the women. The 1960s were a time when men were not afraid to experiment with clothes and hairstyles.In this present time men seem to be too scared to try something new. Just look at the boring short hairstyles white shirt and tie of our male tv presenters and politicians. Dark grey suits all year round, summer or winter. They look ad though they’re in mourning. We need a new reform of male fashion now . So good to see the ABBA photos.