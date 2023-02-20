‘Stop! In The Name Of Love’: No Holding Back The Supremes

Supremes 'Stop! In The Name Of Love' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

With three American No.1s in a row, “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” and “Come See About Me,” achieved inside four months in 1964, Diana, Florence, and Mary really were reigning supreme. On February 20, 1965, Motown queens the Supremes continued their incredible run, as “Stop! In The Name Of Love” entered the Hot 100. Within five weeks, it was their next chart-topper.

“Come See About Me” dropped out of the chart that same week, after a 14-week run, but by now Motown knew exactly when to unveil a follow-up single at just the right moment to keep the hits continuous. “Stop!” debuted at No. 80, as Gary Lewis and the Playboys moved to No.1 with “This Diamond Ring.” Motown was already represented in the Top 10 by the Temptations’ “My Girl,” which climbed 5-4.



A week later, “Stop! In The Name Of Love” was at No.41, then soared to No.13, then 3, 2 and then No.1 at the end of March. It became their second gold-certified 45, after “Baby Love,” later entering the Grammy and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Among all of the group’s spectacular chart achievements, including their famous run of 12 US No.1s in a space of five years and four months, one from that unforgettable 1964-65 season is reported less often. Thanks to Motown’s brilliant production process and diligent marketing strategy – not only choosing the right singles but unleashing each one at the right time – the Supremes spent exactly one year on the Hot 100 without a break.

From the point that “Where Did Our Love Go” started its run in the week of July 11, 1964, they were on the chart every single week, across five singles, all of them No.1s, until “Back In My Arms Again” finished its run on July 10, 1965.

