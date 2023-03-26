Best Orchestras In The World: Greatest Top 10
Who are the world’s best orchestras? Our greatest top 10 are unparalleled in terms of their sound, sheer musicality and brilliance.
To pick just ten of the world’s best orchestras is much easier said than done. In terms of sound quality, technical ability and sheer musicality, the following orchestras are unparalleled in their brilliance. That said, what does distinguish these orchestras from one another is their ethos and approach to the repertoire, their musical direction and their core performance values. At the risk of using every superlative in the dictionary here’s our guide to the ten greatest orchestras in the world.
The Vienna Philharmonic
The prestigious Vienna Philharmonic is a name synonymous to the pomp, pageantry and grandeur of the orchestral tradition. Unfailingly faithful to the rich history of Western classical music, the Vienna Phil have, throughout their 177-year history, been applauded by the likes of Richard Wagner, Anton Bruckner, Johannes Brahms and Gustav Mahler. They are perhaps best known for their New Year’s Concert, broadcast globally on 1 January each year, featuring note-perfect, rousing renditions of the Johann Strauss classics.
The Berlin Philharmonic
Another of the old-school greats, the formidable Berlin Phil gave its first performance in 1882. The orchestra’s history has always been tied up with its chief conductors who have included Wilhelm Furtwängler, Herbert Von Karajan, Claudio Abbado and Sir Simon Rattle. This mighty orchestra is the epitome of refinement and grandiosity. Their performance style is defined by enormous energy, zest and flair, backed up by outstanding technical agility. A veritable thrill to listen to, the Berlin Phil is a force to be reckoned with and one of the greatest orchestras in the world.
The London Symphony Orchestra
The LSO is widely recognised as the world’s leading soundtrack orchestra. The orchestra is known for its breathtaking film score recordings, particularly for the Star Wars franchise, scored by the legendary composer John Williams, and, most recently, for The Shape Of Water in 2017. The LSO also featured in the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony alongside Rowan Atkinson, with an estimated global audience of a massive 900 million.
The LA Philharmonic
One hundred years ago the Los Angeles Philharmonic was founded as LA’s first permanent symphony orchestra. A century later, the LA Phil is recognised as one of the world’s outstanding orchestras, leading the way in groundbreaking programming. With creative direction currently from Gustav Dudamel the LA Phil are chiefly renowned their extensive repertoire, from their captivating interpretations of Schumann, Bernstein, and Prokofiev, to their delves into pop music. Perhaps one of the more forward-thinking orchestras, the LA Phil frequently dabble in other musical genres. Their 2018 concert LA Phil 100 At The Hollywood Bowl featured Dudamel, Katy Perry and Herbie Hancock – only the LA Phil could bring together such diverse megastars in a single event and still produce spectacular, world-class music.
The Orchestra Of The Age Of Enlightenment
The OAE, based in London, are pioneers and a breath of fresh air in the global orchestral scene. With no principal conductor, the orchestra act democratically by electing principal players and collaborating with guest conductors. Authenticity is at the heart of everything the OAE do, with an emphasis on period-specific instruments and specialising in baroque and classical repertoire. Despite this adherence to historically informed performance, the OAE concert series The Night Shift continues to refute the rules and regulations of the tradition, but, as they argue, “Why shouldn’t you enjoy Beethoven in a venue with a decent bar?”
The Royal Concertgebouw
Amsterdam’s Royal Concertgebouw was established in 1888 and is frequently a favourite with critics. Their unfussy and refined sound is instantly recognisable, particularly in their well-known recordings of Strauss, Mahler and Bruckner. Previous conductors of this well-oiled musical machine include Bernard Haitink and Mariss Jansons. Don’t let their adherence to formality fool you: their “tradition and renewal” ethos keeps the RCO at the cutting edge of orchestral ingenuity. Indeed, as part of their Horizon initiative, the orchestra regularly premiers newly commissioned works from the 21st Century.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is one of the greatest orchestras in the world and has a prolific output, performing over 100 epic concerts each year. They boast a whopping 62 Grammy Awards for their recordings, including several accolades for Best Orchestral Performance and Best Classical Album. Pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim held the position of musical director from 1991 to 2006, only to return somewhat controversially just last year.
The Aurora Orchestra
Perhaps a relatively-unknown name on the global orchestral scene. Still in its infancy, the Aurora Orchestra was established by a group of students in London in 2005. Their USP is their apparent disapproval of sheet music: they regularly perform whole symphonies from memory. The sheer quality of their exquisite performance makes this orchestra all the more remarkable and worthy of recognition.
The New York Philharmonic
The New York Phil claims to be the longest-running orchestra in the states, having been founded in 1842. Its most famous association is with Leonard Bernstein, a partnership which lasted 47 years and 1,244 performances. Since his death, in 1990, the orchestra traditionally perform Bernstein’s Candide overture conductor-less in a touching tribute.
The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Established in 1949, the BRSO frequently stun with technically-perfect performances that easily place them among the world’s greatest orchestras. Now producing recordings under its own label, the orchestra are renowned for their glorious and technicoloured performances of staple repertoire pieces. To borrow a phrase once used by their chief conductor Mariss Jansons, the BRSO is ostensibly the “Rolls Royce” of orchestras.
E Waller
May 4, 2019 at 6:53 pm
Sorry guys- the best orchestra in NYC is the Met Opera Orchestra. Head and shoulders better than the NY Phil. Bernstein left the Phil followed by Levine’s arrival at the Met was the beginning of the exchange in order of excellence. Of course Levine had other issues that ruined his reputation and made him a social pariah, but his sexual predilections do not rule him out as the musical genius. Similar Wagner vis a vis the Nazis. Bad citizens, but GREAT musical talent. Sad to see such achievement overshadow technical excellence, but no one should forgive Wagner and Levine.
Petra
March 3, 2020 at 12:45 pm
Wagner was long dead as the Nazis used his music. Not shore how could he prevent that, he was anti Semitic but Not a Nazi.. Where as. Levine is another story. We shouldn’t simply forget his direct misconducts for the sake of art .
Murray Aronson
September 29, 2020 at 10:55 am
Although Wagner’s music was used by the Nazis and his son’s widow Winifred was an actual Nazi supporter, the composer himself while no saint what did he do that he shouldn’t be forgiven?
Pete
May 5, 2019 at 12:54 pm
To leave Philadelphia and Cleveland off shows that this is not really top 10 greatest list, but it is a good list nevertheless.
Paul
May 6, 2019 at 4:26 am
You are so right..And how about Boston..
Alexander
May 9, 2019 at 6:35 pm
Dresdner Staatskapelle is also missing. I think “10” is a problematic count, it makes sense to up them to 20 or just Top 5 (RCO Amterdam, BPO Berlin, VPO Vienna, Chicago, LSO London), which perform over years and decades in a class of their own.
Paul Lewis
November 26, 2019 at 4:59 pm
As to be expected the Warsaw Philharmonic is not listed yet I would place it in the top 10 without hesitation and certainly better than the NYPO and the OAE. It’s typical that an orchestra from Eastern Europe would be ignored.
J. A-M
December 8, 2019 at 3:28 am
Hmmm what about Grand Rapids Symphony and Detroit Symphony orchestras? This list has the acceptable, politically correct orchestras but dares delve into those symphonies that perform under the radar.
Scott
March 1, 2020 at 1:55 am
Uhhh…Grand Rapids? Among the best in the world? Uh, no.
J. A-M
December 8, 2019 at 3:35 am
J. A-M
December 16, 2019 at 11:07 pm
Papageno
January 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome is the best
Fred
January 24, 2020 at 2:10 am
Here in the USA, I’d have to go with Chicago followed by the NY Phil. Internationally, I have had the pleasure of watching performances by both Vienna and the LSO and was happily impressed.
Bill
March 30, 2020 at 5:04 pm
This is pretty silly. Pick ten orchestras at random, have them all lead with the same conductor, same music and Same hall and you couldn’t tell the difference.
One may have an outstanding flutist or concertmaster, otherwise they would be indistinguishable.
Pam Swift
January 26, 2020 at 2:29 pm
When the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic play with Vasily Petrenko they are unsurpassed!
Geraldine
February 2, 2020 at 2:42 pm
One beautiful orchestra (the Americans love this orchestra) is the Russian National Orchestra. They are simply great and hardly ever do you hear anything played by them here in Britain, which is a shame.
Rob Lawson
February 23, 2020 at 3:56 am
How odd that the info for the New York Philharmonic in this short list mentions a conductor who had been dead for almost thirty years when this list was compiled. What of the NYPO lately? I have heard the NYPO quite a bit over the last several years, and in many years prior to that. I think the NYPO has slipped in the last decade or so.
The leadership has been shaky, and so they brought back Deborah Borda to revitalize things. The NYPO is certainly a top-flight ensemble, but where is the identity? Even considering that the number of classical recordings in general has declined drastically in the twenty-first century, the NYPO has a slim discography of late. As another commenter mentions, where is the Dresden Staatskapelle? I would put the Dresden orchestra on this list in lieu of the NYPO.
Carmen
March 31, 2020 at 8:44 pm
I ACCEPT THAT YOU HAVE A WESTERN EUROPEAN BIAS, BUT THE ST.PETERSBUG (EXLENINGRAD) PHILAHORMIC ORCHESTRA IS ONE OF THE GREAT SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRAS. IMO.
Attenis
May 9, 2020 at 11:46 am
I have been a subscriber of NYPhil since 1978… I do not agree with the statement that “it has slipped”.. it did change its sound, correct, but it did not slip. The violins became more mellifluous, deeper, a little more tragic. Comparing their sound to the Boston’s ( I’m going to Carnegie Hall as well), the latter sound brighter, but not necessarily better. And let not confuse sound quality to financial problems… Debora Borda was ‘stolen” from NYPhil to save it from financial ruin, and now she came back home . All people in this group agree that there is a place for classical music in today’s world, but the rest of the world seems to disagree ( look at Cleveland!) let’s hope that the world will come back to its senses. I also agree with the gentleman who said that everything being equal ( piece, conductor, hall), the great orchestras sound almost indistinguishable, which makes this list moot
Jeshurun Emmanuel S
June 12, 2020 at 9:06 am
This is the most ridiculous list I’ve come across so far.
Leo
June 21, 2020 at 1:32 am
Good list. I would put Berliner as #1 every time. To my taste,. Ivan Fischer’s Budapest Festival Orchestra should be in top10, Gevandhaus probably too. Agree with another commenter on Philadelphia and Cleveland; Boston is excellent.
emory
August 19, 2020 at 3:01 am
very well said
willard jansen
July 4, 2020 at 2:13 pm
I’m Dutch and of course a fan of Het Concertgebouw Orkest, but the best orchestra in the world is Orchestre de Paris. Their Mahler’s 3rd and Brittens Violin Concerto are (among others) unsurpassed.
Hubert Vuillaume
November 10, 2020 at 9:16 pm
Most major pieces now come from the Orchestra in Prague
Karla Muñoz
June 12, 2021 at 3:26 am
I agree to choose the best orchestra in the world is very hard. It could even be close to impossible. But, I loved reading and learning from everyone. Listening to all of the orchestras gives you different thoughts and feelings. It’s incredible how you can hear every other instrument play its part in such beautiful music.
Jonas
June 24, 2021 at 6:15 am
I am from the country of Angola, and my only interest for visiting this website was due to a school work. But after listening to some symphonies, I really end up appreciating it more and more.
Hannah R.
June 25, 2021 at 3:50 am
I am visiting this website due to a school project. Though I really enjoyed learning and listening to the great orchestras around the world.
Maribel
July 1, 2021 at 7:32 pm
I am checking this website for a investigation in my classes of Music 10 Appreciation. This provides me information that I need. Also I hear some of the orchestras and they are amazing!
Gadflyonthewall
November 16, 2021 at 9:13 pm
No Cleveland?!
With Oberlin and the Cleveland Institute, Cleveland’s music scene goes far deeper than the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.
Gadflyonthewall
November 16, 2021 at 9:26 pm
In response to the Wagner comment above, Wagner’s antisemitism must be understood in the context that Wagner hated just about everyone! He was an equal opportunity bigot! And for all of that he did have Jewish friends.
Pedophiles like Levine seem to be as endemic to music as they are to the Clergy. That doesn’t mean that the should be given a pass because sodomy is acceptable collateral damage for the privilege of working with a genius.
Steve J Smith
May 1, 2022 at 2:11 am
Reading these comments only serves to remind me of how very personal these types of lists are. When we just talk about music, and not personal failings of individuals, I wouldn’t dismiss anyone’s comments. I’m sure we’ve all heard performances that far exceeded our expectations, and were let down by others. It happens.
I have well over 1000 recordings with many pieces having between 9-12 performances for easy comparisons. I’ve also heard many of the greats live in their own homes, or on tour. While I do have some absolute favorites, there are many for which I can’t make that claim.
I have certain criteria that I use in ranking orchestras, and I make sure the person(s) I’m talking to understand them before we start so if they don’t carry much weight for them, they can disregard them They do the same for me.
Virtuosity and precision of ensemble are crucial to me. I’ve played plenty of Strauss, Mahler, Prokofiev et al to know what it takes to work the part on your own, and then go to rehearsal and make it fit seamlessly with everyone else.
Being a chameleon is also important. As great as Vienna is, they have a very limited repertoire. Mainly central European music from the 19th century, give or take a couple of decades. They are incapable of producing the necessary impressionistic sound for Debussy or Ravel, and the can’t produce the necessary British sound for Elgar or Vaughan Williams. And I knew they would sound lost at sea on the Rite of Spring (I shiver at the thought of them even trying even Bartok). Sure enough, they were. And they brag about their unique sound. Well that’s not too hard when the orchestra owns all the instruments!
Another thing is the groups responsiveness to different conductors. I have 3 Dvorak’s 9ths with Chicago. Levine is the fastest, Solti is in the middle, and Giulini is the slowest. All three work wonderfully. I know what Levine/Chicago, Solti/Chicago, and Giulini/Chicago sound like, and the 3 conductors got their respective sounds and made them fit with their own tempi and interpretation.
The London orchestras respond well to different conductors, and now that Berlin is out from Karajan’s shadow, and Philadelphia is out from Ormandy, they show how versatile they can be. The Bavarian SRO and the French Nat’l O (they did some Ravel under Giulini that blew me away) are also impressive, and certainly so is Dresden. Cologne, Warsaw, the Russian, Polish, and Hungarian Natl symphonies, the Czech Philharmonic, and in this country Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee (try their Dvorak under Macal) Detroit (Paray, Dorati) St Louis, Dallas, Seattle, Houston, and Baltimore can all give some wonderful performances. SF and LA are of course on that list. And my top 10, which I’m not revealing, would include Amsterdam, Cleveland, and Boston.
I hope all of you look at the comments here and try some people out you may not have heard before. We have so many come through the Kennedy Center that it’s easy to catch them, but it’s more fun to catch them at home.
Happy listening!
Frank Powell
December 7, 2022 at 11:14 am
The Philadelphia Orchestra is and always has been the greatest Orchestra in the New World. The people who love Carnegie Hall knows that the Philadelphia Orchestra performs there regularly. If you prefer the Met’s Orchestra,they are under the leadership of Philadelphia’s Principal Conductor and Music Director.
Mike Clark
January 15, 2023 at 7:36 pm
The Royal Herne Bay symphonic orchestra,(1867-1956,now defunct)was maybe, the most accomplished ensemble to have graced the musical world with Sir Jhon Barbirolli describing them as “truly exquisite”. T