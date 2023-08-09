The 1975’s Self-Titled Debut Set For Tenth Anniversary Reissue In September

The 1975's Matty Healy - Photo: Debbie Hickey/WireImage

The 1975 will release a selection of new limited edition formats of their debut album The 1975, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the record’s initial release. The new formats will be available to purchase on September 1 along with new and classic era merch.

The band’s self-titled, breakthrough record was first released on 1st September 2013 and reflects the Manchester art-pop quartet’s shape-shifting adventurousness with a collection of indelible choruses and mesmeric melodies that glides from electro grooves to alt-rock explosions to dreamy interludes. Featuring key tracks such as “Chocolate,” “Sex,” “Girls,” and “Robbers,” The 1975 was recorded in Liverpool, with Mike Crossey co-producing alongside the band’s Matthew Healy and George Daniel. A seamless meld of their kaleidoscopic range of influences, it encapsulates all that is great about pop music in 2013.

The 1975 - Chocolate (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

The 1975 debuted at number one on the UK charts in 2013, is certified Platinum (US) and 2 x Platinum (UK), and set the path toward a solid run of international chart topping, awards, and sell-out arena tours across their subsequent releases.

The band’s debut album will be available on a number of new limited edition formats, including a 4LP deluxe vinyl release containing The 1975 plus ‘Facedown’ EP, ‘Sex’ EP, ‘Music For Cars’ EP & ‘IV’ EP, plus a solid white vinyl release in gatefold sleeve, a limited edition white cassette and 2CD set containing the album plus live recording of the debut album played in full Live at Gorilla, Manchester recorded on February 1, 2023. New and classic era merch will also be available from The 1975’s official webstore.

The 1975 will perform live at Reading Festival on Saturday 26th August and Leeds Festival on Sunday 27 August, in addition to a full-scale North American tour running across the fall and winter of 2023. See the full routing below.

Buy or stream The 1975.

The 1975 – 2023 Tour Dates:

Fri 04/08/23 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Mon 07/08/23 – Honolulu, Hawaii – Waikiki Shell Amphitheater

Sun 13/08/23 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival

Sat 26/08/23 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

Sun 27.08/23 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

Sat 16/09/23 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

Fri 22/09/23 – 24/09/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

The 1975 – ‘Still … at their very best’ North America 2023 Tour Dates:

Tue 09/26/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu 09/28/23 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat 09/30/23 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Mon 10/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu 10/05/23 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sat 10/07/23 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu 10/12/23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue 10/17/23 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed 10/18/23 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri 10/20/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun 10/22/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon 10/23/23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

Wed 10/25/23 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu 10/26/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sat 10/28/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue 10/31/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu 11/02/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri 11/03/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun 11/05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed 11/08/23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

Sun 11/12/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue 11/14/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Weds 11/15/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/17/23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat 11/18/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon 11/20/23 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Wed 11/22/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Sun 11/26/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon 11/27/23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Wed 11/29/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri 12/01/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat 12/02/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena