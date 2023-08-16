Artist Joshua Vides Teams Up With Tupac Estate For ‘2Pacalypse Now’ Collection

‘2Pacalypse Now’ - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Interscope Records has teamed up with contemporary artist Joshua Vides to produce a limited edition collection celebrating 2Pac’s acclaimed 1991 debut album 2Pacalypse Now.

The Joshua Vides x 2Pac collection includes collaborative apparel, a fine art print, and a limited edition “2Pacalypse Now” picture disc.

Vides is an acclaimed Southern California-based visual artist noted for his use of black and white medium. “My earliest memory of Tupac was watching the ‘California Love’ music video,” says Vides. “I was only six at the time, but in some way, it established this pride for living in California. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest brands and companies around the world, but this is the first time I’m working with such an important iconic artist, and I’m excited for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

Read an interview with Vides below:

When did you first become aware of Tupac as an artist?

JV : My earliest memory of Tupac was watching the ‘California Love’ music video. I was confused but also intrigued by the video offering being it was this Mad Max type of vibe instead of the typical rap videos being produced then. I was only six at the time, but in some way it established this pride for living in California. Almost like an Anthem.

How did this collaboration come about?

JV : I’ve had this ongoing relationship with my friends over at Interscope over the years. Anytime we sit down and chat there are more than enough ideas to go around. Earlier this year they mentioned the 20th anniversary of Tupac’s freshman album 2Pacalypse Now. Once I heard Tupac, I was in.

What does Tupac’s music mean to you?

JV : It’s a mixture of passion, truth, and don’t give a f______s. If I had to choose three words to describe my practice, it would be those three.

Do you have a favorite song on this album?

JV : “If My Homie Calls.”

How do you approach a project like this? What’s involved?

JV : It’s important to incorporate the attitude and emotion of the album into our offering. Fortunately, I was already familiar with the album. The Vinyl Record Prints are similar to the plaques artists receive when they sell X amount of records. I thought that’d be exciting to obtain as a fan and collector. The Tattoo long sleeve is one of those ideas that make you ask, “How has nobody done this”? And the Chain T-shirt is my recreation of Tupac’s Euphanasia chain he wore during that time.

Has music been an influence in your work overall?

JV : Of course. If you walk into our studio and there’s no music on, then we’re not there.

You grew up in Southern California; how has that impacted your overall aesthetic you think?

JV : I think graffiti acted as my first muse. Seeing my name around the city riding in the back seat of my parents car on the way to church made me smirk. The more I painted, the more I felt like myself. I knew I enjoyed expressing myself creatively in a public-facing environment. I think from there it’s been a non-stop roller coaster of painting walls, objects, rooms, and anything in between.

How do you feel about how this collab has turned out?

JV : I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest brands and companies around the world. But this is the first time working with one of the most reputable artists of our time. I’m excited to show the music community what I’m capable of as a creative partner. I haven’t had many opportunities to work within the music space and seeing and feeling the energy here excites me for the future.

