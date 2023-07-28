Adekunle Gold Shares Potent African-Inspired Album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold 'Tequila Ever After' artwork courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Adekunle Gold’s debut album for Def Jam Recordings, Tequila Ever After is out now. The album includes previously released singles “Party No Dey Stop,” “Ogaranya,” and the tracks from his EP ‘Tio Tequila,’ issued earlier this year.

The 17-track album features production from frequent collaborator Kel-P and Labrinth as well as contributions from Nigerian singer Zinoleesky, Texas superstar Khalid, legends Pharrell Williams and CHIC’s Nile Rodgers in addition to Gold’s wife Simi. The artist has also shared a new visualizer for “Falling Up” featuring Williams and Rodgers, which you can watch below.

Tequila Ever After is a love letter to the sounds of Africa that have recently taken the world by storm. It is also a showcase for Gold’s growth and experience as the singer notes he has developed as an artist and human in the last few years since his last release.

Speaking to that artistic evolution, he shares “I’m not the Adekunle Gold who released my first album in 2016. I have a lot more confidence now.”

Integrating the South African genre of Amapiano, classic R&B, and a complex mix of Nigerian and American rhythms, Gold asserts himself as one of Africa’s most essential contemporary musicians and the king of Afro-pop.

On the heels of the release, Adekunle Gold will start his North American tour in September. The 17-date tour kicks off on Friday, September 22nd with Canadian-based Afro-R&B singer Nonso Amadi as his supporting act.

Tequila Ever After 2023 North American Tour Dates:

9/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

9/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

9/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

9/30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum

10/1 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/3 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

10/6 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/9 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/22 – Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY