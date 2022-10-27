Aitch Releases a Designer-Studded Music Video for ‘Louis Vuitton’

Aitch - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

As he travels across North America and Europe, UK grime artist Aitch has released the music video for “Louis Vuitton,” the latest release from his debut album, Close to Home.

When Aitch unveiled Close to Home in August of this year, he made history with the first NFT project to make the charts. His album climbed to No.2 on the UK’s Official Album Charts, with platinum-selling records including his Ashanti-assisted single, “Baby,” his collaborative record with Bakar and Shaun Ryder, “1989,” and his current UK Top 20 track with Ed Sheeran, “My G.”

Aitch - Louis Vuitton (Official Video)

“Louis Vuitton” is a visual itinerary documenting Aitch’s recent trip to Toronto, Canada. While making his way through the country, Aitch made his debut at Toronto’s Rolling Loud Festival, with clips of his energetic performance pasted throughout the video. In the Kelvin Jones-directed music video, fans are exposed to a few days in the life of Aitch.

“Louis Vuitton” begins with Aitch facing the crowd, rapping over a deep, UK drill bassline that booms in front of tens of thousands of fans at the hip-hop music festival. The video continues with snippets of the moments preceding and following his act, showing Aitch rapping in the passenger seat of a car, blunt in his hand, wearing the same Louis Vuitton jersey that he had onstage. Small intimate moments like these, ranging from smoke sessions in the streets of Toronto in front of the Hilton to restaurant dinners with the rest of his crew, highlight Aitch’s tight-knit community that transcends a mutual love for luxury fabrics.

In his fast-paced lyrics, Aitch recognizes how far he has come as an artist, making it out of Manchester into a new world filled with money to support himself, his family, and his friends. Aitch will have much more to reflect on as he continues his Close to Home Headline Tour throughout Europe in early 2023.

