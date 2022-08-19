Aitch Shares Heartwarming Video For Ed Sheeran Collab ‘My G’

Aitch – Photo: Kelvin Jones (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Aitch has shared a heartwarming video for his new Ed Sheeran collaboration, titled “My G.”

The track appears on his debut album Close To Home, which was released today (August 19), and follows the previous single “In Disguise.”

In the verses, Aitch pays emotional tribute to his younger sister Gracie, who has Down’s Syndrome. “To make you happy is what I’m hoping for,” he raps. “Can have anything you want, I took an oath, I swore/Baby, live your best life, you shouldn’t grow by force/All in your own time G, the globe is yours.”

“No other name for you/Even though they call you by another, you were always my G,” Sheeran sings in the chorus. “You light up the room/Ever since the first day you were here, you were always my G.”

The video for “My G” gives fans a glimpse into Aitch’s family life, showing the star watching a TV that lights up with photos from him and his sisters’ childhood. More simple than his other visuals, most of the budget was donated to the Down’s Syndrome Association to help those in need.

Aitch, Ed Sheeran - My G

Elsewhere on Close To Home, the Manchester rapper samples hometown heroes The Stone Roses on “1989” and teams up with Ashanti on the gold-certified “Baby.” The record captures a young artist on the verge of global superstardom, spreading his wings and displaying his ever-growing songwriting skills, combining a mature and reflective side with the charisma and cocksure swagger he has become known for.

To celebrate the album’s release, Aitch is currently on an intimate tour of record stores across the UK. Then, in October, the star will kick off a more traditional tour in Dublin before traveling through major cities in the UK. The dates will wrap up with a huge homecoming show at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse. For more information and tickets, visit Aitch’s official website.

