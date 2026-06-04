Apple Corps Ltd Sets Official Global Beatles Day Celebration

Image: Courtesy of Apple

For more than six decades, people all over the world have come together in appreciation for the music of The Beatles. On June 25, 1967, the band performed “All You Need Is Love” at Studio One at Abbey Road Studios in London, where it was then broadcast to around 400 million people around the world for the first international satellite television broadcast. Now, Apple Corps Ltd, The Beatles’ media company, is officially marking June 25 as Global Beatles Day.

Global Beatles Day has been celebrated for years as a fan-led celebration. Started by lifelong fan Faith Cohen in 2009, Global Beatles Day has rapidly developed into a bigger celebration year after year. Global Beatles Day has spawned in Tokyo as tribute concerts, in New York as exhibitions, in Buenos Aires as singalongs and, of course, with fan gatherings in The Beatles’ hometown of Liverpool. As the first official Global Beatles Day marked by Apple Corps, this year’s edition will also see the colorized version of their BBC Our World performance of “All You Need Is Love” come to YouTube, in addition to the fan celebrations expected to pop up around the globe.

The Beatles - The Beatles - Don't Let Me Down (Live Performance) [Mono / 2009 Remaster]

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“More than ever, the message of The Beatles, and of ‘All You Need Is Love’ speaks to something vital for community, connection, and the power of bringing people together,” says Apple Corps CEO Tom Greene in praise of the fan-led initiative. “That is what makes Global Beatles Day so special. It asks nothing more than for people, wherever they are, to stop, listen, and share a little joy.”

Decades after the dissolution of the band, The Beatles remain as popular as ever and their message of “All You Need Is Love” has never been more relevant. There is plenty for Beatles fans to look forward to, too. In 2027, the roof of 3 Savile Row, the location of the band’s famous 1969 concert, will be made into the first official Beatles fans experience. 2028 will also bring four films, each centered on one member of The Beatles, to cinemas, starring Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn as the fab four.

Browse The Beatles’ music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.