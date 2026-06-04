Devon Again Releases Major Label Debut ‘Snake The Drain’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Devon Again has released “snake the drain,” her major label debut single, via Interscope Records and Amusement Records. The track arrived June 2 as part of a two-pack that also includes the intro song “this time it’s different.” The release marks Devon Again’s first new music for the label and comes ahead of her support dates on Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out North American arena tour.

Devon Again said “snake the drain” grew out of a reset in her creative process after making In Order. “Making In Order had been really heavy and emotionally difficult,” she said, adding that she wanted to make music that felt “fun and silly again.” She also said a trip to Nashville helped shape the track’s country-leaning direction, calling the song “permission to explore a more headstrong, confident and playful side of myself.”

Devon Again - snake the drain (official lyric video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Produced by frequent collaborator Jon Buscema, “snake the drain” follows the singer’s 2025 EP In Order. The new release also arrives with a public-facing boost from Apple Music Radio 1, where Devon called into New Music Daily on June 2. The song launched at the top of the New Music Daily playlist, with Devon featured on the cover.

Devon Again will join Olivia Rodrigo’s The Unraveled Tour for 40 North American dates beginning November 7 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The run includes two nights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, two nights at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and 10-night residencies at both Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Devon Again first released the self-issued PEE EP in 2022 before following with In Order in 2025, which featured “Never Goes Away” and “cherry cola.”

Listen to Devon Again’s “snake the drain” here.