Alexander 23 Recruits Laufey For Seasonal Single ‘Ain’t Christmas’

Alexander 23 has released fan favorite “Ain’t Christmas” via Interscope Records. Originally posted on YouTube in 2020, the lovesick holiday ballad finds the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist strumming his guitar and singing about a recent breakup. “Ain’t Christmas” now features the vocals of songstress Laufey.

She kicks off the song, accentuating Alexander’s piercing lyrics with her stirring vocals. “The most wonderful time of the year is breaking my heart,” she sings. The chorus asks the difficult questions–“Who’ll put your presents down on the floor under the tree that you bought with me?”–before ending on the relatable hook: “This Christmas ain’t Christmas at all.” Alexander’s tone perfectly complements Laufey’s, elevating the song to new heights.

Alexander 23 - Ain’t Christmast (with Laufey) [Official Lyric Video]

A longtime collaborator, Laufey previously played strings on Alexander’s 2021 song “Track 9” and supported him on his fall 2021 US headlining tour. “Ain’t Christmas” comes two months after “ILL,” the multi-talented artist’s melodic heartbreak anthem featuring Kenny Beats, and similarly emphasizes his knack for anecdotal yet universal lyricism. Both releases put a bow on Alexander’s standout 2022.

He served as the tour opener for John Mayer and Tate McRae before unleashing his July debut studio album Aftershock, a cohesive artistic statement produced alongside Dan Nigro and Jeremy Zucker. The tracklist boasts the introspective hit “Hate Me If It Helps,” co-written with Olivia Rodrigo, and the grief-stricken “The Hardest Part.” By ending the year with “Ain’t Christmas,” Alexander doubles down on the unique space he occupies in pop music.

“Being heartbroken, thinking you’re over it when you’re obviously not, meeting new people, questioning yourself and all your relationships,” Alexander explained of the album’s roots upon its release in July. “If the breakup was the emotional earthquake, the creation of this album was the emotional aftershock.” Aftershock went on to receive support from Rolling Stone, Billboard, V Magazine, People Magazine, ET Online, and more.

