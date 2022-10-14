Alexander 23 Recruits Kenny Beats For ‘ILL’

Alexander 23 - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Alexander 23 grapples with heartbreak on “ill,” his new single featuring acclaimed artist Kenny Beats.

It marks Alexander’s first collaboration with a hip-hop producer, but his raw lyricism and knack for melody is still very much at the heart of the bruisingly honest song. Of the track Kenny shares, “This is the first song I made with Alexander the first hour we met. He’s got such an effortless way with words and people, he’s that friend you swear you’ve met before. I couldn’t be more proud of ‘ill’ and the whole team involved.”

Alexander 23 - "ill" ft. Kenny Beats [Lyric Video]

“ill,” which also features well as Maroon 5’s James Valentine on guitar, is accompanied by a striking lyric video, which highlights the complexity of the song. The timelapse technology captures the artist’s restlessness and distress, which reflects the emotional impact of lyrics that reference confusing texts from his ex (“It was still raining and you were still gone”) and flashbacks to showering together. “I get physically ill when I think about you getting physical with someone else,” he then sings on the forlorn chorus.

Only three months have passed since Alexander released his debut studio album Aftershock. Produced alongside Dan Nigro, the 11-track project is immersed in the aftermath of a failed relationship. The acoustic single “Hate Me If It Helps” was co-written with Olivia Rodrigo, who also provided background vocals, while Alexander’s vast emotional depth is on display with the ballad “The Hardest Part.”

“Being heartbroken, thinking you’re over it when you’re obviously not, meeting new people, questioning yourself and all your relationships,” Alexander explained of the album’s roots upon its release in July. “If the breakup was the emotional earthquake, the creation of this album was the emotional aftershock.” Aftershock went on to receive support from Rolling Stone, Billboard, V Magazine, People Magazine, ET Online, and more.

