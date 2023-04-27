Amy Winehouse’s Lyrics, Journals, Photos to Be Published In New Book

Amy Winehouse - Photo: Mark Holloway/Redferns

Just in time for what would be Amy Winehouse’s 40th birthday later this year, a collection of the late singer’s journals, handwritten lyrics, and personal photos will be published for the first time in a new book called Amy Winehouse: In Her Words. It’s out in hardcover August 29 via HarperCollins.

“In Her Words shines a spotlight on her incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm, and lust for life,” reads the publisher’s description of the book. “Curating Amy’s own never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics, and family photographs together for the first time, this intimate tribute traces her creative evolution growing up in North London to global superstardom, providing a rare insight into the girl who grew up to become a legend.”

In Her Words also has the blessing of Winehouse’s parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse, who provide a new foreword to the book: “This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side,” they write. “We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words.”

In addition. Winehouse’s estate will donate 100% of the royalties from In Her Words to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, with a minimum donation of £70,000 promised. Pre-orders for the full-color, 288-page collection are ongoing.

Winehouse’s road to superstardom will also be the subject of an upcoming biopic called Back to Black, reportedly starring Marisa Abela as the singer. The script to Back to Black was written by Matt Greenhalgh, while Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Tracey Seaward serve as producers. Deadline reports that Winehouse’s estate has given the project its blessing.

A remix of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good” also soundtracks a promo for the forthcoming spy series Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The six-episode first season will premiere on Prime Video on April 28 with the first two episodes. (A new episode will debut every Friday.)

