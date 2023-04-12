Andrea Bocelli Announces US Tour Dates

Andrea Bocelli - Photo: Luca Rossetti (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced new US tour dates for November and December 2023. The run includes ten show dates in major cities across the nation, including San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, Baltimore, with two nights in Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live, and a return to the iconic Madison Square Garden in NYC.

This will be Bocelli’s first time in Louisville with the Louisville Orchestra and his first time performing in Hartford in 25 years. Then, Bocelli’s show in Baltimore will be included as part of the grand opening season for the new venue, CFG Bank Arena, and his first show in the city, performing with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for Bocelli’s November and December 2023 dates go on sale to the public Monday, April 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the Holiday Season, with selections from his recent No.1 album A Family Christmas, his uplifting solo album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.

Andrea’s US tours are sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins on April 17 at 10 a.m. local time, alongside a special early on-sale for Citi cardholders, with access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, April 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, tickets for Bocelli’s upcoming 2023 spring and summer tour dates in North America and Europe are on sale now. The US dates include two nights in Los Angeles as Bocellli returns to the legendary Hollywood Bowl on May 9 and May 10.

In celebration of the tour, PBS stations across the U.S. will be airing Andrea Bocelli’s TV Special Believe ahead of the run.

Visit Andrea Bocelli’s official website for more information.