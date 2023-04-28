Andrew Lloyd Webber Composes Anthem For The Coronation Of King Charles III

'Make A Joyful Noise artwork courtesy of Decca Records

Decca Records will release a new single of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s specially commissioned Anthem for the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, entitled “Make A Joyful Noise.”

The work will be performed live for the very first time at the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“Make A Joyful Noise” was secretly recorded in a studio in preparation for the single release. The new piece of music will be performed (and recorded live) at the ceremony. The studio version of the single is officially released on Saturday May 6, when it will be made available to listen to and download by the public, marking the historic occasion.

When Andrew Lloyd Webber discussed the text with His Majesty The King they talked about the writings of Solomon and Lloyd Webber suggested adapting Psalm 98 with its appropriate message “Make A Joyful Noise unto the Lord, the King”. Of the Anthem, the composer recently said: “I played, and tried to sing, my early score for The King a few weeks ago. It seems so appropriate to the moment in the Coronation service.”

Of this single release, Andrew Lloyd Webber commented: “I hope my Anthem will encourage everyone across the country to go and “Make A Joyful Noise” in honor of this fantastic national occasion, and will be sung by many at other joyful occasions in the future.”

The Anthem includes a short opening and closing fanfare played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force. The Anthem is scored for The Choir of Westminster Abbey with Abbey sub-organist Peter Holder, conducted by Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha. The studio recording of the work features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

On the day itself, the Anthem will be performed by the Coronation Orchestra whose membership comprises some of the world’s greatest musicians drawn from eight leading orchestras of The former Prince of Wales’ Patronages, from across the UK and Canada (see below for details).

As well as the pre-recorded studio version, the live recording of the world premiere performance of “Make a Joyful Noise” at the Coronation service will be available on The Official Recording of The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla, also released by Decca on the Coronation day (6th May). The Official Album will include all music and spoken word (over four hours playing time) from the global event and will feature an official photograph from the day as cover art. This marks the first time ever a recording of a Coronation ceremony – a tradition which can be traced back more than 1000 years – will be available globally to stream and download on the day of the service itself, thanks to advances in modern technology. It will be an unprecedented event in both recorded music and British royal history, with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s unique contribution playing an integral part.

The Coronation Orchestra (performing “Make A Joyful Noise” at the Coronation service) comprises some of the world’s greatest musicians drawn from the following eight leading orchestras of The former Prince of Wales’ Patronages, from across the UK and Canada: Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Regina Symphony Orchestra (Saskatchewan, Canada), English Chamber Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Royal Opera House Orchestra and Welsh National Opera Orchestra.

The studio single version of “Make A Joyful Noise” is performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Royal Air Force, Westminster Abbey Sub-Organist Peter Holder, conducted by Organist & Master Of The Choristers At Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha.

