Anti-Flag Share The Video For Defiant New Single, ‘The Fight Of Our Lives’

Pittsburgh punks Anti-Flag have shared the video for their defiant new single, “The Fight Of Our Lives”, featuring like-minded artists, Rise Against’s Tim McIlwraith and Bad Religion’s Brian Baker. The song’s official video was lensed by the INDECLINE Activist Art Collective and you can check it out below.

“To us, “The Fight Of Our Lives” is a unique demonstration of the power of community,” the band says.

“Bringing in Tim and Brian was just to drive the nail home that this s_t takes all of us. The predication of punk rock, to leave things better than you found them, to give a f_k about more than just yourself… The planet can’t spare another day before we take massive steps to stop catastrophic human-made climate disaster. Nuclear arsenals are on the rise. Millions are displaced around the world. From Ukraine to Yemen, there are currently 27 major conflicts on the planet. Corporate and terrorist networks are reaping massive profits from the bloodshed and division being sewn.

Anti-Flag - THE FIGHT OF OUR LIVES ft. Tim McIlrath, Brian Baker

“A growing international neo-fascist crusade is spreading across the world hell bent on furthering a movement rooted in racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and every other kind of bigotry imaginable. Extremist religious movements grow more emboldened to seize power over the world’s governments enacting laws such as the Supreme Court has in the United States, where the human right to an abortion is being banned.

Their statement concludes: “We are truly in the fight of our lives. It’s a time to stand up and be counted. We are at a historic tipping point in human civilization where we can swing towards peace, empathy, optimism, justice, and human rights for all, or we can swing towards more of this ominous rising tide which has already brought so much inequality, pain and death.”

“The Fight Our Lives” also features on Anti-Flag’s upcoming album, The Lies They Tell Our Children, set for release on January 6, 2023. The band recently shared the first taster with the track “Laugh. Cry. Smile. Die.” featuring Silverstein’s Shane Told.

