Ashba And Natyash Offer Up A ‘GDM’ Remake Of ‘Malosa’

World-renowned producer, songwriter, and multi-platinum Edgeout/UMG/UMe recording artist Ashba has recruited Italio-Colombian superstar NatyAsh on his latest GDM (Guitar Dance Music) remake, “Malosa.”

As one of the rock industry’s most technically innovative guitarists, ASHBA has combined multiple genres with EDM and heavy rock guitar into one unique, explosive sound.

Malosa

“My passion for house/dance music began two decades ago. When I met Ashba and looked into his unique and creative style with his all-around talent and creation of GDM, I knew this was a new direction I wanted to dive into and take on my first management client,” explains Zee Zandi, renowned house music insider. “I always knew one day the right opportunity would come my way and I wanted it to be special and unique. Can’t wait to break barriers with ASHBA and show the world his talents!”

Earlier this year, NatyAsh released “Malosa,” which became an instant Latin hit and received critical acclaim from top tier outlets including Billboard Argentina, Univision, EXTRA, and more.

“When I first heard ‘Malosa’ by NatyAsh I was blown away,” says Ashba “I knew I had to do a GDM remake. I teamed up with JP on Da Track, taking her original vocals and created a brand new track around it. Our goal was to seamlessly combine the sounds of latin, EDM, and rock, resulting in a unique fusion of all three genres.”

Ashba co-produced “Malosa” (GDM Remake) featuring NatyAsh with JP On Da Track. Multi-award winning mixing and mastering engineer Luca Pretolesi of StudioDMI (Steve Aoki, Diplo, David Guetta, J Balvin, Snoop Lion, Above & Beyond, and many more) provided the finishing touches.

“‘Malosa’ by Ashba is a masterpiece! You’re gonna wanna listen to it over and over, simply because you’ve never heard something similar before. It’s the first Latin GDM track ever and I’m very proud to be part of it,” says NatyAsh.

Ashba is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue, and Debbie Gibson.

Buy or stream “Malosa (GDM Remake).”