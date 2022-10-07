Austin City Limits Festival 2022 Hulu Livestream Schedule Announced

Kacey Musgraves - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Austin City Limits Music Festival starts today, and all those who aren’t lucky enough to catch it in person will be able to stream the performances through Hulu. You can see the streaming schedule on the ACL Fest page on Hulu’s website.

Of course, long before there was an ACL Music Festival, Austin City Limits was bringing an eclectic selection of artists to TV audiences through their long-running series, which began back in 1976 and is still going strong. The festival itself isn’t exactly a newcomer either, though. It started in 2002 and has remained a go-to for cutting-edge acts and old favorites alike.

The event will take place over the course of two consecutive weekends in Austin’s Zilker Park, and the first half of the festival begins now, so don’t sleep on it. For the festival’s first weekend, you can expect a typically wide-ranging bill of fare.

On the rootsier side, Austin o.g.’s Asleep at the Wheel will be serving up their neo-Western Swing sound, and modern bluegrass hotshot Billy Strings and country queens The Chicks will be on hand as well. The alt.pop quirkiness of Japanese Breakfast, the moody rock of War on Drugs, and the sounds of hip-hop hero Big Boi of Outkast fame will all be a part of the mix too, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Spoon, Paramore, Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Morby, Jazemine Sullivan, James Blake, Cassandra Jenkins, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Goose—believe it or not, that’s still just a small sampling of the artists that will be appearing this weekend to continue the Austin City Limits legacy of bringing a broad swath of exciting sounds to the public. So if you aren’t in Austin this weekend (or next), you know what to do.

(All times listed in Eastern Standard Time)

Friday, October 7, 2022

2:05 PM – Asleep at the Wheel

2:45 PM – Cassandra Jenkins

3:30 PM – Noah Cyrus

4:15 PM – Charlotte Cardin

6:15 PM – Jazmine Sullivan

7:00 PM – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

9:00 PM – Billy Strings

10:15 PM – The Chicks

Saturday, October 8, 2022

2:05 PM – The Ventures

2:40 PM – The Future X

3:25 PM – The Aquadolls

4:05 PM – Role Model

5:15 PM – Conan Gray

6:25 PM – Wallows

7:30 PM – Sofi Tukker

8:35 PM – Big Boi

9:45 PM – The War on Drugs

11:00 PM – Flume

Sunday, October 9, 2022

2:05 PM – Glove

3:00 PM – Taipei Houston

3:45 PM – Larry June

4:50 PM – Muna

6:00 PM – Spoon

7:00 PM – Paramore

8:00 PM – Marcus Mumford

9:15 PM – Kacey Musgraves

Friday, October 7, 2022

2:05 PM – Tamino

2:50 PM – Nation of Language

3:45 PM – Zai1k

4:15 PM – Kevin Morby

5:00 PM – Gabriels

6:00 PM – TheBrosFresh

7:00 PM – James Blake

8:00 PM – Gayle

9:00 PM – L’Impératrice

10:00 PM – Arlo Parks

11:00 PM – Omar Apollo

Saturday, October 8, 2022

2:05 PM – Spill Tab

2:50 PM – Slayyyter

3:35 PM – Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodélicos

4:45 PM – Tyla Yaweh

5:45 PM – The Midnight

7:00 PM – Samia

8:00 PM – Sabrina Claudio

9:00 PM – Manchester Orchestra

10:00 PM – Tobe Nwigwe

11:15 PM – Diplo

Sunday, October 9, 2022

2:05 PM – Danielle Ponder

3:00 PM – Dehd

3:45 PM – Goth Babe

5:00 PM – Bia

6:00 PM – Oliver Tree

7:00 PM – 6lack

8:00 PM – Japanese Breakfast

9:00 PM – The Marías

10:00 PM – Big Wild

11:15 PM – Goose