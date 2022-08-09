Baby Queen Among Acts Confirmed For 2022 Neighbourhood Festival

Baby Queen - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Baby Queen is among the acts set to play at Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival in October 2022.

The event is due to take place across Manchester city centre on Saturday, October 1, with The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma all among the headline acts.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Baby Queen, along with the likes of Alfie Templeman, Brooke Combe, Gracey, The Goa Express and The Skinner Brothers will also be taking to the stage. Other new additions include Dylan, Pastel and Afflecks Palace.

“Manchester’s biggest multi-venue music festival just got even bigger,” the event organizers wrote on Twitter. Visit the official Neighbourhood Festival website for further information.

In July, Baby Queen shared an anthemic and liberating new single called “Nobody Really Cares.” The track follows the South Africa-born, London-based rising pop artist’s recent song “Colours Of You,” which featured on the soundtrack for the hit Netflix series Heartstopper.

“‘Nobody Really Cares’ is about realizing it’s okay to be yourself and do exactly what makes you happy because people are selfish in nature and only have so much space inside their brains reserved for you,” Baby Queen explained in a press release.

“I think it’s really liberating to know that nobody cares about your self-expression as much as you sometimes think they do so filtering yourself to please them is pointless.”

“Everybody’s so in love with themselves/They’ve got no mental capacity for anyone else,” the star sings on the buzzing anthem. “Your taste, your way, and the way you dress/Is irrelevant to somebody who’s self-obsessed.”

Baby Queen recently supported Olivia Rodrigo on her UK tour and has announced her own headline show for November. The date at London’s Heaven on November 1 will be the star’s only headline gig for the rest of 2022.

Since the release of her critically acclaimed 2021 mixtape, The Yearbook, Baby Queen’s star has continued to soar, receiving accolades and glowing reviews from key publications across the board including Clash, DORK, DIY, Hunger, Wonderland, Notion, The Evening Standard, GQ, BEAT, The Independent, i-D, Gay Times, Rolling Stone, The Sunday Times and NME who dubbed her “a future leader of pop.”

Buy or stream Baby Queen’s “Nobody Really Cares”.