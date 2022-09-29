Baby Queen Shares The Definitive Slacker Anthem ‘Lazy’

Baby Queen - Photo: Jono White (Courtesy of Polydor)

Pop’s resident anti-hero is back. South African singer Baby Queen has shared her latest single, “Lazy,” via Polydor Records. The song made its global debut on BBC Radio 1 with Clara Amfo.

“Lazy” follows Baby Queen’s (aka Bella Latham) last single, “Nobody Really Cares,” described by NME as her “pop-punk ode to not giving a shit.”

“Lazy” is a slacker anthem fitting for Gen Z youth. Over a brash pop-punk groove, Baby Queen luxuriates in her laxity. With swaggering confidence, she sings in the chorus, “I could be the next Scorcese, I could drive a new Mercedes/I could be a winner, baby/But I’m too f__ing lazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Queen - LAZY

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In a statement on the track, Baby Queen opts to let the music speak for itself since her sentiment is that she’s too f__ing lazy.

Along with the single, the singer also shared a cheeky music video that sees her imagine all of her grand ambitions but can never quite leave the couch to achieve them. Despite the song’s professed lack of ambition, the real Baby Queen has it in spades, given the accolades she’s racked up this year.

Through her candid lyricism, Baby Queen has been hailed as a voice for an underdog generation, gaining a die-hard fanbase known as The Baby Kingdom. She first burst onto the scene with the release of her 2021 mixtape The Yearbook, garnering critical praise from the likes of GQ, The Sunday Times, and Clash.

Following her inclusion in the BBC Sounds of 2022 list, a stint supporting Olivia Rodrigo on the European leg of her ‘SOUR’ world tour, and an upcoming supporting slot for Conan Gray during his US tour dates this fall; Baby Queen is primed for a global breakthrough.

The singer also got a boost when her song “Colours of You,” featured prominently in the hit LGBTQ+ streaming drama, Heartstopper, racking up 15.7 million streams and becoming a fan favorite in her discography.

Baby Queen is also ready to head back on tour, including a stop in Paris and an upcoming slot at the Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester on October 1. She will head to the U.S. to support Conan Grey on his tour throughout October before a headlining show at Heaven nightclub in London on November 1.

Stream or purchase “Lazy.”