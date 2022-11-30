‘Babylon’-Inspired Night Of Jazz Set For December 11 In LA

Babylon - Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures UK

Paramount Pictures, Interscope Records, and Los Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle marketing company The h.wood Group have announced Babylon JazzNight at Delilah in Los Angeles on December 11.

While Delilah typically holds Jazz Nights on Sundays, the Babylon takeover will bring the upcoming motion picture to life, as the venue provides an elevated backdrop reflective of the film that perfectly encapsulates the vibes and aesthetic of the roaring 20s and old Hollywood through a modern lens. With a band led by the movie’s music composer, Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz (La La Land, Whiplash, First Man), appearances by cast members, on-theme décor, palpable atmosphere, and an all-out dance party as guests swing and jive through the night, Babylon Jazz Night at Delilah will undoubtedly be an affair to remember.

This news comes fresh off the heels of the announcement of the Babylon Movie Soundtrack and the release of the first two singles, “Call Me Manny” and “Voodoo Mama.” The soundtrack, which is available for pre-order now, consists of 48 score tracks by Justin Hurwitz and will be released on December 9 via Interscope Records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babylon, which contains over two hours of original music, was written and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash, First Man). The movie is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Babylon will hit theaters across North America on December 23.

Upon the soundtrack’s announcement and the release of the first two singles, Justin Hurwitz said, “A huge part of my process in creating the music for Babylon was finding unique musicians to bring it to life. I especially want to thank Sean Jones and Jacob Scesney, who played the wailing trumpet and screaming sax solos respectively on ‘Voodoo Mama,’ and Leo Pellegrino who played the dance-y baritone sax part on ‘Call Me Manny.’”

Hurwitz also notes, “After working on the Babylon music for over three years, I couldn’t be more excited to release the soundtrack with Interscope. They were fantastic partners on the La La Land soundtrack six years ago, and I’m looking forward to collaborating again on this new music.”

Pre-order the Babylon Soundtrack.