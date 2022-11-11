Soundtrack For Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Set To Be Released

Damien Chazelle and Justin Hurwitz - Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Interscope Records and Paramount Pictures have announced that the soundtrack for the upcoming original motion picture, Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, will be released on December 9.

The soundtrack, which consists of 48 score tracks by Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz (La La Land, Whiplash, First Man), will arrive just ahead of the film’s U.S. premiere on December 23. The album will also be released on all DSPs. The first two singles off the soundtrack, “Call Me Manny” and “Voodoo Mama,” are available now at all digital retail providers, along with the soundtrack pre-order.

Justin Hurwitz says, “A huge part of my process in creating the music for Babylon was finding unique musicians to bring it to life. I especially want to thank Sean Jones and Jacob Scesney, who played the wailing trumpet and screaming sax solos respectively on ‘Voodoo Mama,’ and Leo Pellegrino who played the dance-y baritone sax part on ‘Call Me Manny.’”

Hurwitz also notes, “After working on the Babylon music for over three years, I couldn’t be more excited to release the soundtrack with Interscope. They were fantastic partners on the La La Land soundtrack six years ago, and I’m looking forward to collaborating again on this new music.”

The composer graduated from Harvard University in 2008, where he studied music composition and orchestration. He has earned two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two Grammys, and a BAFTA.

The film, which contains over two hours of original music, was written and directed by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash, First Man). The movie is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Pre-order the Babylon Soundtrack.