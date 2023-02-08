BENEE Pulls Up In Her ‘Green Honda’ On New Single

Benee - Photo: Tyler Kohloff

New Zealand alternative pop artist Benee returns today with the release of a new single and music video: “Green Honda,” via Republic Records.

With its title inspired by her real-life car, the song finds Benee declaring her independence, letting an ex know she’ll “pull up in my green Honda, to tell you that I don’t want ya.”

Speaking about the song and the story behind it on Apple Music’s “Zane Lowe Show,” Benee tells him, “I write a lot of songs. I write a lot about my green Honda, but I was working with these Swedes and I feel like you can hear their influence in the production. I was working with Elvira [Anderfjard] and Luca [Kloser] in LA and it was the first time I had ever done a session with two women. So that definitely brought a different energy that I didn’t even realize would happen. But honestly, I just wanted aggressive, I wanted energy, I just wanted to be loud and annoying and just make this crazy song.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BENEE - Green Honda (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

And about that green Honda, she explains in a press release, “There is a personal history to the Green Honda story: my green Honda was my first car, passed on to me by my grandmother when she gave up driving. I call him ‘Steve’, and he’s on the cover of my ‘STELLA & STEVE’ EP. We’ve had lots of adventures together.”

The Y2K-esque video shot in California features Benee and a group of friends (including some dogs) dancing through a scrap yard and speeding in a bright green car. It’s a perfect match for the song’s production, combining an electronica chorus with a pulsating snare.

“Green Honda” marks the beginning of a major 2023 for Benee: she’s set to perform at Coachella for the first time this year, appearing at the festival on April 14th-16th and April 23rd-25th. She’s also planning a move to LA where she hopes to try and complete a new album.

Buy or stream “Green Honda.”