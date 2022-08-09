Benee Announces North American Tour Dates

BENEE - Photo: Lula Cucchiara (Courtesy of Republic Records)

New Zealand alternative pop star BENEE has revealed a string of headlining tour dates across North America this September and October, in addition to her recently-announced performances at this year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 7 and 14.

The new tour dates include San Luis Obispo, CA on September 26, San Diego, CA on September 27, Santa Cruz, CA on September 29, Sacramento, CA on September 30, Pomona, CA on October 1, Mexico City, MX on October 9, and Dallas, TX on October 11. Tickets are on sale this week at Benee’s official website.

These live shows follow BENEE’s recent headlining world tour that took her to sold out venues across North America, Europe, and the UK earlier this spring and summer, as well as summer festival performances at The Governor’s Ball Music Festival and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Earlier this spring, BENEE dropped her latest EP Lychee to widespread critical acclaim, with UPROXX declaring, “Her music demands to be put on repeat,” and Ones To Watch proclaiming, “Lychee has introduced us to a new era of BENEE, and we are entirely here for it.”

BENEE set the stage for the EP with the singles “Doesn’t Matter” and “Beach Boy.” To bring the Lychee EP to life, she worked with collaborators on both sides of the Pacific Ocean. In California, she found herself working on songs with Greg Kurstin, Kenny Beats, and Rostam. Working back home in New Zealand, she completed more tracks with her regular collaborator Josh Fountain. As a whole, Lychee showcases BENEE’s evolution as an eloquent and artful voice for Gen-Z—pushing boundaries and fearless enough not to compromise her creativity or spirit.

BENEE’s dreamy alt-pop mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical twists, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. The 22-year-old broke through in 2020 with “Supalonely,” her global hit with four billion streams, and her follow-up Hey u x debut album was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from Grimes and Lily Allen to Gus Dapperton and Muroki (another New Zealand teen BENEE has since signed to her own label, Olive).

