Big Machine Breakthrough Artist Jackson Dean Goes Top 10 With ‘Don’t Come Lookin’’

Big Machine Records signing Jackson Dean has landed a Top 10 placing on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his first hit, “Don’t Come Lookin’.” It rises 11-10 on the new survey to make Dean the first solo act this year to score such a success with their debut entry. It’s also up 16-13 in its 17th week on Hot Country Songs.

The native of Odenton, Maryland released his first album Greenbroke in March. It’s produced by Luke Dick, with whom he also wrote the current single. “Don’t Come Lookin’” makes the Top 10 in its 30th week on the airplay chart. Last December, the track received an early spotlight when it was featured in the fourth season of Paramount neo-Western drama series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, and others. It was also featured on Netflix’s The Ice Road.

Dean released a self-titled, five-track EP, headed by “Don’t Come Lookin’,” as his Big Machine debut last year. As a senior at Arundel High School in 2018, his acoustic version of the national anthem during his school football game went viral, earning him a performance on The Steve Harvey Show.

He expanded his local reputation with live shows and independent releases such as 2018’s “Saturday Night” single and the Ain’t No Saint EP. Dean has gone to guest on bills with such major names as Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, and Brothers Osborne.

In May, he told Billboard of his breakthrough song: “We had that big thumpin’ vibe and I kind of mumbled something under my breath that I used to say to my mom: ‘If I don’t come back, don’t come looking.’ And [my co-writer Luke Dick] whipped his head around and said, ‘That’s what we’re writing today.’

“But it was just something I would tell my mom if I was running off in the woods for a day or so. She’s say, ‘Stay alive, no matter what occurs,’ and I’d say that. It was just a little shot at each other for a while, and it became a radio song.”

His own touring schedule continues apace, including tonight (27) in Seekonk, MA, with shows booked through mid-November. He’s then on the road with fellow country notable Hardy (of “One Beer” and “Give Heaven Some Hell” fame, among other releases) and will tour next February and March with Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce. Dean is also booked for the Stagecoach Festival on April 28 next year.

